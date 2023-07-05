Suncor's Anna Seinen Builds Capacity in Her Community

Author's Avatar
50 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2023 / Anna is responsible for managing Suncor's community investment in the Fort McMurray Wood Buffalo area. By leveraging her connection to community and work experience with Suncor Energy Foundation, she joined the Board of the then newly established Wood Buffalo Community Foundation (WBCF). Her first task: develop a grant process - and quickly! This new process allowed WBCF to make its first donations within months of launching. Along the way, WBCF began working closely with Capacity Canada, a charity that helps other organizations with strategic plan development support and board member training.

WBCF launched in 2017, to provide long-term financial support for projects in health, the environment, sport, arts, culture and other emerging community needs. Like many charities that can't afford full-time staff, WBCF had an operational board, meaning the board members themselves carried out most of the organization's work. One challenge they faced, in those early days, was how to issue grants.

"When the board first approached me, I was intrigued," recalls Anna, who is responsible for managing Suncor's community investment in the Fort McMurray Wood Buffalo area. "Drawing from my experience in community investment and seeing how the Suncor Energy Foundation (SEF) makes donations, I was confident I could do it."

Right on time, Anna developed a grant process and began building a committee to review the applications, allowing WBCF to make its first donations within months of launching.

As the foundation matured, the board realized they needed to recruit members with professional skills like Anna's, and diverse perspectives that represented the community. They were able to onboard new members with human resources and legal experience to guide the foundation as it hired staff and navigated accepting different kinds of donations, including real-estate.

Along the way, WBCF began working closely with Capacity Canada, a charity that helps other organizations by offering strategic plan development support and board member training.

Anna signed up for Capacity Canada's training and has used what she learned to help WBCF move from an operational board to a governing board.

"There were four of us from WBCF that took Capacity Canada's Modern Board course," shares Anna. "The timing was perfect as we learned the necessary steps to transition our board from day-to-day operations to one that is focused on strategic direction and financial oversight."

Capacity Canada, a SEF partner since 2011, offers the Modern Board course twice a year. The course aims to equip participants with a fundamental understanding of effective board membership and addresses specific concerns that board members may encounter. Participants who successfully complete the course also receive a micro-credential in partnership with Conestoga College's continuing education program.

"The course was comprehensive and appropriately challenging," reflects Anna. "They provided ample time for reflection and facilitated online group discussions, which I found immensely helpful in absorbing the material and immediately applying it to my board role."

Read more stories about how our employees give back to the community.

0de490b8-6181-4fe0-a517-0f37415fc185.jpg

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Suncor Energy on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Suncor Energy
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/suncor-energy
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Suncor Energy

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/764281/Suncors-Anna-Seinen-Builds-Capacity-in-Her-Community

img.ashx?id=764281
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.