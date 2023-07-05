UMH PROPERTIES, INC. WILL HOST SECOND QUARTER 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS WEBCAST AND CONFERENCE CALL

FREEHOLD, NJ, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UMH Properties, Inc. (:UMH) (TASE:UMH), a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in manufactured home communities, announced that it will host its Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results Webcast and Conference Call. Senior management will discuss the results, current market conditions and future outlook on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

UMH’s Second Quarter 2023 results will be released on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange and will be available on the Company’s website at www.umh.reit, in the Financials section.

To participate in the webcast, select the webcast icon on the homepage of the Company’s website at www.umh.reit, in the Upcoming Events section. Interested parties can also participate via conference call by calling toll free 877-513-1898 (domestically) or 412-902-4147 (internationally).

The replay of the conference call will be available at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, and can be accessed by dialing toll free 877-344-7529 (domestically) and 412-317-0088 (internationally) and entering the passcode 2526307. A transcript of the call and the webcast replay will be available at the Company’s website, www.umh.reit.

UMH Properties, Inc., which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,700 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia. UMH also has an ownership interest in and operates two communities in Florida, containing 363 sites, through its joint venture with Nuveen Real Estate.

