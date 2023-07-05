PLYMOUTH, Mass., June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the highly anticipated opening of Toll Brothers at The Pinehills – Owls Nest, its fifth new neighborhood located in the award-winning Pinehills master-planned community. Home buyers are invited to visit the Sales Center located at 8 Owls Nest in Plymouth, Massachusetts.

Home buyers in Toll Brothers at The Pinehills – Owls Nest will be able to choose from six exquisite single-family home designs ranging from 1,880 to 2,804 square feet, each built with the outstanding quality, craftsmanship, and value for which Toll Brothers is known. Homeowners will enjoy an amenity-rich resort lifestyle and low-maintenance living with snow removal and lawn care provided. Major highways including Routes 3 and 44 are easily accessible from the community, offering homeowners convenient access to Boston, Cape Cod, and Rhode Island.

Toll Brothers home buyers will have access to exclusive amenities just steps from their front door. Toll Brothers at The Pinehills – Owls Nest will include an onsite community clubhouse, fitness center, outdoor pool, and bocce courts. An array of amenities are offered at The Pinehills, including The Stonebridge Club, two golf courses at The Pinehills Golf Club, pickleball, and acres of open space with walking trails. Toll Brothers homeowners will also enjoy proximity to The Pinehills village center shopping and dining, including Mirbeau Inn & Spa, The Market, and more.

“Toll Brothers at The Pinehills – Owls Nest will offer residents the best in luxury living in one of Plymouth’s most desirable communities,” said Dave Bauer, Division President of Toll Brothers in Massachusetts. “We are excited to bring another stunning collection of new home designs with unrivaled personalization options to this very special community.”

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the award-winning Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

For more information on Toll Brothers at The Pinehills – Owls Nest and Toll Brothers communities throughout Massachusetts, call (866) 232-1632 or visit TollBrothers.com/MA .

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 56 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2023 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the eighth year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

©2023 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

