CAMBRIDGE, England, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambridge Innovation Capital (CIC), the venture capital investor focused on deeptech and life science businesses in the Cambridge ecosystem, has today announced that its portfolio company Imagen Ltd., the cloud-native media asset management company, has signed a definitive agreement to be acquired by Thomson Reuters.

Imagen helps sports organisations, businesses and media companies manage their content libraries with fast, secure, and controlled access through a highly customizable media management and distribution platform. Imagen also owns Screenocean, a platform that provides production companies and others the ability to license video and photo content from around the world. Imagen and Screenocean will be operated as part of the Reuters News division of Thomson Reuters.

"We are delighted to be joining the Reuters family and are excited for the potential this will bring," said Imagen CEO Charlie Horrell. "The combination of Reuters and Imagen brings significant opportunities to reach new customers and better-serve existing ones. We look forward to a bright future together.

"From the outset, CIC has been an invaluable partner. They have a deep understanding of our market and technology, and have advised and supported us throughout our time together. Their belief in us was instrumental in getting Imagen to where we are today."

Andrew Williamson, CIC's Managing Partner, said: "Imagen's technology has set the standard for cloud-native digital asset management and content distribution in today's connected, media content rich world. Imagen was one of CIC's earliest investments, and we are incredibly proud of what Charlie and his team have accomplished in a highly competitive market. We are confident that under Thomson Reuters' ownership, they will continue to flourish and reach even greater heights."

About Cambridge Innovation Capital (www.cic.vc)

Cambridge Innovation Capital (CIC) is a leading venture investor backing and building category-leading deep tech and life sciences companies. CIC currently manages in excess of £0.5 billion and has invested in around 40 companies. CIC is a preferred investor for the University of Cambridge, Europe's top source of founders for venture-backed start-ups.

Cambridge Innovation Capital Manager Limited (FRN:918898) is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. For more information, please visit http://www.cic.vc or follow us on Twitter at @CIC_vc and LinkedIn.

About Imagen Ltd.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters (NYSE / TSX: TRI) ("TR") informs the way forward by bringing together the trusted content and technology that people and organisations need to make the right decisions. The company serves professionals across legal, tax, accounting, compliance, government, and media. Its products combine highly specialised software and insights to empower professionals with the data, intelligence, and solutions needed to make informed decisions, and to help institutions in their pursuit of justice, truth and transparency. Reuters, part of Thomson Reuters, is the world's leading provider of trusted journalism and news. Additionally, the company's philanthropic arm, The Thomson Reuters Foundation, advances media freedom, fosters inclusive economies, and promotes human rights. For more information, visit tr.com.

