Northern Trust Asset Management today announced organizational and leadership changes designed to foster growth while meeting and anticipating the needs of clients.

“Since my arrival as NTAM President, I have had the pleasure of meeting with hundreds of key staff members across Northern Trust to discuss our business, capabilities and culture,” NTAM President Daniel Gamba said. “With our dedicated and talented team, we will build on our strong foundation and focus on growing client segments and capabilities where NTAM has a demonstrated ability to deliver meaningful value to our clients. As we continue to advance a performance-based, global mindset across all functions, we will drive a culture of focus, collaboration and innovation.”

NTAM’s structure includes the following appointments:

John McCareins, Head of International – To foster greater innovation and global collaboration, NTAM is naming one leader responsible for both the EMEA & APAC regions. In this newly created role, McCareins will lead regional and country strategies, and manage daily operations, regulatory affairs, relationships with our other businesses, and build out local capabilities tailored to the regional clientele. McCareins will have a series of country managers reporting to him and he will continue reporting to Gamba.

– Hunstad is a proven, trusted advisor to many of our most sophisticated clients and a recognized leader in optimizing portfolios and managing risk with systematic approaches. In this newly created role, Hunstad will continue to report to and assist him in shaping our investment vision, strategy, portfolio construction, and risk management framework for our broad investment platform. Together they will seek to optimize investment performance and deliver best-in-class investment solutions. Sheri Hawkins, Head of Investment Platform Services – Hawkins will lead a new group, Investment Platform Services, that will be closely tied with the investment organization. This new team will advance our investment processes and platform to deliver investment and client portfolio management excellence across our broad, complex investment capabilities – at scale. The team will include equity trading, client portfolio management, index services, stewardship, and an expanded mandate for our Office of the CIO to cover performance monitoring and alpha enhancements across investment teams. Hawkins will continue to report to Gamba.

“I am energized by NTAM’s leadership team and confident that these changes will help build on our success,” Gamba said. “Our team is committed to delivering value and meaningful solutions to meet our clients’ needs, address their challenges, and offer solutions that bring tangible benefits.”

