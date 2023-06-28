Project to benefit nearly 1,000 customers in downtown Johnstown area

ERIE, Pa., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Penelec, a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE), has begun a significant project to help prevent or minimize service disruptions in downtown Johnstown, Cambria County, by reinforcing its underground electrical network. The work involves replacing key sections of one of the four primary underground cables that delivers electricity to about 900 downtown customer locations, including the Cambria County War Memorial, Conemaugh Medical Center, city and county offices and senior living high-rises.

The work also includes installing new underground transformers and protective devices designed to rapidly detect and isolate damage when problems occur and reroute electricity to nearby cables to prevent or shorten the duration of power interruptions.

"We are focused on critical work to improve the downtown network, which includes proactively replacing nearly two miles of primary cable that supplies electricity to the city center," said Scott Wyman, president of FirstEnergy's Pennsylvania operations. "Last summer, we replaced an underground power line after it was damaged by an equipment-related fire, and the work underway allows us to build off that enhancement in a more positive and planned way."

Among the improvements slated in 2023 is the replacement of other key network components integral to providing reliable electric service to downtown customers.

In recent weeks, crews began excavating near Sargent's Stadium at the Point to install underground ductwork that will enclose three side-by-side power lines comprising a main downtown electrical circuit that runs beneath Broad, Johns, Locust, Walnut, Main, Market and several other streets. This work will help make the power line more durable against elements like dirt, rocks, lightning and water and other external factors like accidental dig-ins.

The excavation work was completed before the Thunder in the Valley motorcycle rally in late June. The new cable should be in place and energized later this fall.

Crews also recently replaced a new transformer and protective device and are on track to replace another six pieces of key equipment – two transformers, three protective devices and a switch – this summer and fall. The equipment is housed in underground concrete vaults throughout the city and motorists may encounter flaggers closing off portions of roadways as work occurs.

Replacement of the electrical circuit falls under Penelec's Long Term Infrastructure Improvement Plan (LTIIP II), a $200 million initiative to accelerate capital investments to the company's electric distribution system over five years and help ensure continued electric service reliability for customers. Replacement of the transformers, protective devices and switch is not considered LTIIP work.

Penelec serves approximately 585,000 customers within 17,600 square miles of northern and central Pennsylvania. Follow Penelec on Twitter @Penelec and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PenelecElectric.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy online at www.firstenergycorp.com and on Twitter @FirstEnergyCorp.

Editor's Note: Photos of an underground network switch and a manhole ready to receive a new switch to support the Penelec underground network project are available for download on Flickr.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/penelec-upgrading-underground-electrical-network-in-cambria-county-301866093.html

SOURCE FirstEnergy Corp.