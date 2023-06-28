As summer temperatures climb, Duke Energy Foundation adds $100,000 to assist Indiana families struggling to pay their energy bills

PLAINFIELD, Ind., June 28, 2023

  • Over the last five years, Duke Energy's Share the Light Fund has provided more than $3 million of assistance.

PLAINFIELD, Ind., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Duke Energy Foundation is dedicating an additional $100,000 in financial assistance to Indiana customers who may be struggling to pay their energy bills this summer. The funding is made possible through the company's Share the Light Fund, which helps individuals and families in need.

"The summer months can mean high temperatures and energy use," said Stan Pinegar, president of Duke Energy Indiana. "The financial assistance we offer through the Share the Light Fund helps connect customers in need to resources to help pay their electric bills as they use more power to cool their homes."

Duke Energy works with the Indiana Community Action Association to distribute funds to qualifying customers to help pay energy bills, deposits and reconnection/connection charges. Customers can receive up to a $300 credit annually on their account. Individuals should contact their local community action agency to see if they are eligible. Click here to find a listing of service providers by county.

Duke Energy offers a number of tools and resources to help customers take control of their energy use – and save money – while trying to stay cool. Energy and bill management programs, including Budget Billing and Usage Alerts, inform customers when their bills may be higher than normal so they can make adjustments. The company also has a host of energy efficiency programs, including free home energy assessments. To learn more about these programs, visit duke-energy.com/HereToHelp.

Duke Energy Foundation

The Duke Energy Foundation provides philanthropic support to meet the needs of communities where Duke Energy customers live and work. The Foundation contributes more than $2 million annually in charitable gifts to Indiana and is funded by Duke Energy shareholders. More information about the Foundation can be found at duke-energy.com/Foundation.

Duke Energy Indiana

Duke Energy Indiana, a subsidiary of Duke Energy, provides about 6,600 megawatts of owned electric capacity to approximately 890,000 customers in a 23,000-square-mile service area, making it Indiana's largest electric supplier.

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. Its electric utilities serve 8.2 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 50,000 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas unit serves 1.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The company employs 27,600 people.

Duke Energy is executing an aggressive clean energy transition to achieve its goals of net-zero methane emissions from its natural gas business by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions from electricity generation by 2050. The company has interim carbon emission targets of at least 50% reduction from electric generation by 2030, 50% for Scope 2 and certain Scope 3 upstream and downstream emissions by 2035, and 80% from electric generation by 2040. In addition, the company is investing in major electric grid enhancements and energy storage, and exploring zero-emission power generation technologies such as hydrogen and advanced nuclear.

Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2023 "World's Most Admired Companies" list and Forbes' "World's Best Employers" list. More information is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos and videos. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

