The 2024 XT25 Delivers Best-in-Class Wake Surf Abilities with Increased Ballast Capacity, Stylish Features, and Seating for up to 18 People

More Waves. More Comfort. More Features. More Smiles.

XT25 Enables Friends & Families to Get More Out of their Summer

VONORE, Tenn., June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MasterCraft Boat Company , a MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc ( MCFT) subsidiary and the world’s best-selling towboat brand for five years running, today announced the all-new leader on the water, the XT25. Continuing to build upon the industry’s most diverse towboat lineup, the MasterCraft XT25 was completely redesigned, from the hull up, and delivers industry-leading wakesurfing abilities with increased ballast capacity and class-leading comfort for up to 18 people.

Adding to the redesign, the XT25 launches two new features for 2024. The XT25 introduces MasterCraft’s updated SurfStar system that includes built-in foiling profiles, for both left and right-side riders. In addition, the XT25 comes standard with underwater exhaust, which reduces fumes and noise in and behind the boat – allowing riders and passengers to further enjoy great tunes and good conversations.

“The XT25 adds yet another model to the world’s most robust towboat lineup, which offers a diverse range at varying price points – all without sacrificing the world-class performance, undeniable reliability, class-leading comfort, and innovative connectivity that’s synonymous with MasterCraft,” said Matt McDevitt, MasterCraft Vice President of Global Sales. “The XT25 also completes the XT family lineup, which is now available with models ranging from 20-feet to 25-feet. With more wave options, more comfort, more connectivity, and more performance and reliability than ever before, the XT25 is perfect for the families looking for more.”

The XT25 continues MasterCraft’s promise to deliver best-in-class performance, unmatched reliability, class-leading comfort, innovative technology and total convenience.

BEST-IN-CLASS PERFORMANCE

Taking center stage is MasterCraft’s SurfStar – the industry’s leading wake and wave system. This comprehensive, integrated system consists of a combination of ballast, proprietary software, hull shape, and patented wake-shaping devices with military-grade actuators and precise position sensors. By utilizing the SurfStar system, the XT25 can fine-tune and customize the wave for any rider, delivering powerful and symmetrical waves for surfing, as well as the perfect wakes for wakeboarding. With an intuitive interface, a variety of rider profiles and presets, the XT25 creates a clean and ideal wave from steep and barreling to long and mellow, it can accommodate any riding style or skill level. To help deliver this best-in-class wave, increased ballast capacity to a total of 3,200 lbs, the XT25 delivers more performance right off the factory floor.

The XT25 will come standard with the Ilmor Marine 6.0L MPI engine, which features an impressive 380 horsepower and 407 ft-lb of torque. With an optional upgrade to the more powerful 430 horsepower 6.2L GDI engine, riders can spend more time and more fun on the water with the industry’s most responsive, robust, and reliable engines. For those seeking salt water, the 5.3L GDI has an efficient close-cooled aluminum block, running 365 horsepower at higher RPMs giving it outstanding top-end performance. In addition, Ilmor offers an unrivaled seven-year, 1000-hours warranty.

UNMATCHED QUALITY AND RELIABILITY

The XT25 is developed with the highest quality materials and vigorously tested to meet MasterCraft’s stringent safety and quality standards. Utilizing the best materials available in the build process ensures an unparalleled ride and drive – and undoubtedly the best on-water experience available.

Investments in reliability don’t stop once a MasterCraft boat leaves the factory. MasterCraft’s award-winning dealer network is spread across the country, and the world, to ensure an unrivaled customer experience. Each boat comes standard with MasterCare, an industry-leading five-year, 500-hour comprehensive warranty with minimal exclusions.

CLASS-LEADING COMFORT

For ultimate comfort and functionality on the water, the XT25 offers a U-shaped seating area for up to 18 people, allowing ample space for everyone to relax and enjoy the ride. A larger cockpit, spacious bow with lounge room, and abundant storage options, the XT25 is crafted to maximize your comfort and enjoyment on the water. With optional convertible seats, passengers can enjoy all the action behind the boat.

Finally, boaters can upgrade their on-water experience with CoolFeel vinyl that stays up to 30% cooler than the standard marine vinyl, keeping families cool and comfortable on even the hottest days.

INNOVATIVE TECHNOLOGY

Equipped with telematics, the XT25 provides remote access to the boat’s vitals via the MasterCraft Connect App. This standard feature on the XT25 allows owners to access critical boat data, including battery and fuel levels, bilge status, and engine health through their mobile devices, while also notifying local dealers of service needs. New for 2024, digital switching is now integrated into the MasterCraft Connect app allowing boaters to be able to turn their boat’s battery switch on or off while away from the boat.

Additionally, the XT25 features four phone holders throughout the cockpit that are intentionally placed to keep phones protected all day, and with upgraded wireless charging available, boaters can stay charged and connected all day. Featuring crisp and defined sound quality from Klipsch audio, riders can enjoy music just as the recording engineer intended it with the standard advanced audio package including six speakers throughout the XT25.

TOTAL CONVENIENCE

Behind the wheel is a single screen setup that allows the driver to fill ballast, select preferred wave settings, and control the music. For additional convenience and functionality, the option to upgrade to a dual screen dash with tower camera is also available.

The XT25 can also be equipped with three different tower options; the Z6, Z8 and Z10. All three tower options are the perfect blend of form and function, and have the ability to easily be lowered or raised. Finally, effortlessly store boards with standard clamping board racks. Combined with MasterCraft’s updated bimini board storage, the XT25 delivers the most board storage in the industry. The XT25 has an optional swim step that easily flips down from the swim platform allowing easy entry in and out of the water for everyone aboard.

The XT25 will have an MSRP of $205,658. Customers are encouraged to contact their local MasterCraft dealer to discuss options, details, and rebates to ensure the most accurate transaction price. To learn more, visit MasterCraft.com.

About MasterCraft:

MasterCraft is a world-renowned innovator, designer, manufacturer, and marketer of premium performance sport boats. Founded in 1968, MasterCraft has cultivated its iconic brand image through a rich history of industry-leading innovation, and more than five decades after the original MasterCraft made its debut, the company’s goal remains the same - to continue building the world’s best ski, wakeboard, wake surf, and luxury performance powerboats.

About MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.:

Headquartered in Vonore, TN, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. ( MCFT) is a leading innovator, designer, manufacturer and marketer of premium recreational powerboats through its three wholly-owned brands, MasterCraft, Crest and Aviara. Through these three brands, MasterCraft Boat Holdings has leading market share positions in two of the fastest-growing segments of the powerboat industry – performance sport boats and pontoon boats -- while entering the large, growing luxury day boat segment. For more information about MasterCraft Boat Holdings, please visit Investors.MasterCraft.com, www.MasterCraft.com, www.CrestPontoonBoats.com, and www.AviaraBoats.com.

Media Contact:

Mandie Albert

The Brand Amp

[email protected]