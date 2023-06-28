Program Tops $8.6 Million Awarded to More Than 215 Students Since 2011

SIMI VALLEY, Calif., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Last week, the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute, in partnership with GE, recognized this year's class of GE-Reagan Foundation Scholarship Program recipients. Selected for their exemplary leadership, drive, integrity, and citizenship, the 2023 Scholars are:

Robert Tell Bagley Dimmitt, TX Texas A&M University Tayleur Baker Burns, OR Oregon State University Lauren U.C. Ejiaga New Orleans, LA Louisiana State University Madylin Maron Galbreath Ellwood City, PA Grove City College Makenzie Lynn Gottschalk Kingsville, TX Texas A&M University-Kingsville Sabrina Guo Oyster Bay, NY Yale University (Trades, Portfolio) Abigail Lee Northridge, CA Stanford University Angela Elizabeth Luca Sunny Isles Beach, FL University of Florida Marissa Schirmer Lizton, IN Ball State University Gianna Thomas Middletown, CT Yale University (Trades, Portfolio) Aaron Tran Morgan Hill, CA Stanford University

These 11 high school graduates will receive $10,000 per year for up to four years toward college expenses. To date, the scholarship program, now in its 13th year, has awarded $8.62 million to 216 students from 42 states and attending 120 undergraduate campuses. 2023 recipients, along with members of the 2020 and 2021 classes, were recognized at an exclusive Scholars Retreat at the Reagan Library, including leadership-development activities, a community service project, and a formal awards program.

To qualify students must:

Demonstrate the attributes of leadership, integrity, drive, and citizenship within their communities, schools, and workplaces

Display strong academic performance

Be citizens of the United States of America

Be current high school seniors attending school within the United States and graduating in the current academic year

and graduating in the current academic year Plan to enroll in a full–time undergraduate course of study at an accredited four–year college or university in the United States for the entire upcoming academic school year

"Each year, we are proud to recognize some of the nation's most dynamic young leaders through the GE-Reagan Foundation Scholarship Program," said Janet Tran, Chief Learning Officer, Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute. "The character, leadership, and tenacity of the class of 2023 was particularly inspiring, and we are eager to see them showcase these qualities in college and beyond."

"As the network of exceptional GE-Reagan Foundation Scholars grows, we are proud to play a role in deploying some of the most promising young leaders on college campuses across the country," said Julie Grzeda, Director of Early Career Talent at GE Aerospace. "We are confident these extraordinary young people will be a force for good over the next four years and well into their professional careers."

The GE-Reagan Foundation Scholarship Program has been cited by U.S. News and World Report as one of four "huge scholarships worth $10,000 or more" that students should seriously consider. Information and an online application for the 2024 GE-Reagan Foundation Scholarship Program will be available in the fall. For information, contact [email protected] .

Congratulations to our 2023 recipients, their high schools, and the universities they plan on attending this fall. To see the full program, view it on our YouTube channel .

About the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute

The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute is the sole nonprofit organization created by President Reagan charged with continuing his legacy and sharing his principles – individual liberty, economic opportunity, global democracy and national pride. The Foundation is a non-partisan organization which sustains the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum in Simi Valley, CA, the Reagan Center for Public Affairs, the Presidential Learning Center, The Air Force One Pavilion, the award-winning Reagan Leadership Center and the Reagan Institute, which carries out the Foundation's mission in Washington, D.C.

The Reagan Library houses over 55 million pages of Gubernatorial, Presidential and personal papers and over 60,000 gifts and artifacts chronicling the lives of Ronald and Nancy Reagan. It also serves as the final resting place of America's 40th President and former First Lady Nancy Reagan.

About GE

GE ( NYSE:GE, Financial) rises to the challenge of building a world that works. For more than 125 years, GE has invented the future of industry, and today the company's dedicated team, leading technology, and global reach and capabilities help the world work more efficiently, reliably, and safely. GE's people are diverse and dedicated, operating with the highest level of integrity and focus to fulfill GE's mission and deliver for its customers. www.ge.com

