FedEx Advances ESG Goals Throughout Value Supply Chain

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Originally published in FedEx's 2023 ESG Report

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2023 / FedEx contracts with more than 100,000 direct suppliers, employing people across the world to empower our e-commerce and global operations. The FedEx Services Supplier Relationship Management (SRM) team manages and mitigates critical risks in our supply chain by implementing policies and governance practices. We work closely with our suppliers and collaborate with internal stakeholders to advance our ESG goals throughout the value chain, with a focus on diversity and sustainability. We require our suppliers to adhere to the principles outlined in our Code of Conduct and our commitment to protect human rights.

Our global supply chain creates significant economic activity as each FedEx vendor contributes its own revenues, employment, taxes, and capital investments to their national and local economies. According to an analysis prepared by Dun & Bradstreet, FedEx operations and business activity indirectly contributed to net economic output worth an estimated $22.6 billion across the global economy in FY22-a nearly 12% increase over the company's indirect contributions in FY21. Our activity supported an estimated 193,000 additional jobs beyond the FedEx worldwide employee base-20,000 more jobs than FedEx indirectly supported in FY21.

Our Sourcing Sustainability Impact Team (SIT) identifies best practices and benchmarks our performance to determine where we can improve. We are founding members of the Sustainable Purchasing Leadership Council and follow International Standardization (ISO) 20400 guidance for ESG-related metrics surrounding our sourcing practices across operating companies.

Small-, women-, and minority-owned businesses enhance the strength and resilience of our supply chain. We support the development of diverse suppliers through alliance sponsorships, industry associations, and equitable market access opportunities.

$18.8 billion

In FY22, our U.S. operations acquired $18.8 billion in goods and services from diverse and small business suppliers.

Through our Small Business Grant Contest, we provided $365,000 in grant money to contest winners in FY22, with 91% given to womenowned businesses and 50% given to minorityowned businesses. Over the last ten years the grant contest has provided over $1.7 million to 111 small businesses across the U.S. The contest is now offered in Europe, India, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America and the Caribbean.

We help women- and minority-owned businesses, including many FedEx suppliers, succeed through the Global Entrepreneurship pillar of FedEx Cares, our global community engagement program focused on in-kind shipping, volunteer work, and charitable giving. Our initiatives provide these entrepreneurs with training, mentoring, networking, capital access, and other resources to assist in growing their business while navigating challenges.

The FedEx E-Commerce Learning Lab, developed alongside Accion Opportunity Fund and womenowned social enterprise 37 Oaks, helps women and minority small business owners develop their e-commerce operations, find new customers, and build professional networks. Nearly 2,200 business owners have engaged with online e-commerce courses, and 88% of Learning Lab graduates feel confident in operating and scaling their e-commerce businesses after having completed the program. Additionally, in FY22, we worked with United Way Mumbai to provide resources and help restart more than 700 women-led micro and small businesses across Maharashtra impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

See the Diversity, equity, and inclusion create opportunity section for more information on our DEI initiatives.

Key links

Global Economic Impact Report

Global Entrepreneurship | FedEx Cares

Supplier diversity

Read more

cf25c159-8119-4bc2-9290-4fe5bb7f8818.png

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from FedEx Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: FedEx Corporation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/fedex-corporation
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: FedEx Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/764362/FedEx-Advances-ESG-Goals-Throughout-Value-Supply-Chain

img.ashx?id=764362
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.