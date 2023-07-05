The American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA), the United States’ largest hospitality association dedicated to supporting and advocating on behalf of the industry, has announced Agilysys, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGYS), will receive its inaugural AHLA Technology Acceleration Award as a company that took specific steps to further advance innovation in hospitality. AHLA will recognize Agilysys along with other award recipients at The Hospitality Show being held at The Venetian Resort, Las Vegas June 27-29, 2023.

The AHLA Technology Acceleration Award is a new annual program that will help drive hospitality industry advancement year after year. Each year’s award will recognize a different technology innovation along with companies that have adopted it. This year’s award recognizes companies that have adopted HTNG Express, a solution from AHLA’s technology committee HTNG that shortens from months to days the process for post-booking hotel property management system integrations.

To earn the AHLA Technology Acceleration Award, Agilysys implemented HTNG Express and demonstrated for an evaluation committee the technology’s use in Agilysys PMS, its state-of-the-art cloud-native property management solution, while also highlighting the time savings, economic value and loyalty-building personalization users gain.

Today’s guests expect to be recognized and treated as individuals, with 71% of consumers expecting personalized interactions and 76% of them experiencing frustration when this doesn’t occur. Today’s customers want even more — hyper-personalization.

Hospitality providers must use big data to deliver these hyper-personalized, guest-staff interactions at scale – data that is too valuable to wait months to process and access. HTNG Express simplifies the property management system (PMS) integration process, enabling hotels and resorts to utilize data insights related to guest reservations, rooms or profiles to personalize their experience and access information post-booking.

“Because Agilysys is 100 percent focused on hospitality, we care about advancing this industry as much as our customers do,” said Frank Pitsikalis, Agilysys Vice President of Hotel Solutions. “Being ‘all-in’ for hospitality puts us on the same team with customers, technology partners and organizations such as AHLA and its technology committee HTNG. This year’s awards focus on improving interoperability among hospitality systems benefitting guests, staff, operators, owners and management companies alike by accelerating data sharing, smoothing workflows, improving insights and making experiences more seamless and satisfying. Adopting HTNG Express fully aligns with our mission to elevate Return on Experience across all guest and staff touchpoints so customers can achieve High Return Hospitality,” Pitsikalis added.

About AHLA

The American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) is the largest hotel association in America, representing more than 30,000 members from all segments of the industry nationwide – including iconic global brands, 80% of all franchised hotels and the 16 largest hotel companies in the U.S. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., AHLA focuses on strategic advocacy, communications support and workforce development programs to move the industry forward. Learn more at www.ahla.com.

About Agilysys

Agilysys is well known for its long heritage of hospitality-focused technology innovation. The Company delivers modular and integrated software solutions and expertise to businesses seeking to maximize Return on Experience (ROE) through hospitality encounters that are both personal and profitable. Over time, customers achieve High Return Hospitality by consistently delighting guests, retaining staff and growing margins. Customers around the world include: branded and independent hotels; multi-amenity resort properties; casinos; property, hotel and resort management companies; cruise lines; corporate dining providers; higher education campus dining providers; food service management companies; hospitals; lifestyle communities; senior living facilities; stadiums; and theme parks. The Agilysys Hospitality Cloud™ combines core operational systems for property management (PMS), point-of-sale (POS) and Inventory and Procurement (I&P) with Experience Enhancers™ that meaningfully improve interactions for guests and employees across dimensions such as digital access, mobile convenience, self-service control, personal choice, payment options, service coverage and real-time insights to improve decisions. Core solutions and Experience Enhancers are combined in Hospitality Solution Studios™ tailored to specific hospitality settings and business needs. www.agilysys.com

