Edison International (NYSE: EIX):

WHAT: Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results WHEN: Thursday, July 27, 2023, 1:30 – 2:30 p.m. (Pacific Time) NUMBERS: 1-888-673-9780 – for callers in the United States 1-312-470-0178 – for international callers PASSCODE: Edison WEBCAST: www.edisoninvestor.com REPLAY: In addition to the live conference call and webcast, a telephone replay will be available through August 11, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. (Pacific Time) at the following numbers: 1-800-813-5534 – for callers in the United States 1-203-369-3348 – for international callers Passcode: 6544

About Edison International

Edison International (NYSE: EIX) is one of the nation’s largest electric utility holding companies, providing clean and reliable energy and energy services through its independent companies. Headquartered in Rosemead, California, Edison International is the parent company of Southern California Edison Company, a utility that delivers electricity to 15 million people across Southern, Central and Coastal California. Edison International is also the parent company of Edison Energy LLC, a global energy advisory firm engaged in the business of providing integrated decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, industrial and institutional customers.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230628658842/en/