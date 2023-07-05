CoolCo Announces Expansion of Bank Facility to Fund Recently Announced LNGe Conversion Upgrades

Author's Avatar
23 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Increased debt capacity by $70 million and reduced margin of existing bank facility maturing in February 2027

Incremental funds to finance previously announced LNGe conversion of five LNG carriers, including retrofitting with sub-coolers for LNG boil-off reliquefaction

Cool Company Limited (: CLCO / CLCO.OL “CoolCo” or the “Company”) announces today that a syndicate of existing lenders in one of its bank facilities (the “Senior Secured Sustainability Linked Amortizing Term Loan” or “Facility”) has approved an increase in the debt amount of $70 million and has also agreed to reduce the Facility’s interest rate margin from 275 basis points to 225 basis points. The additional funding is expected to be drawn on June 30, 2023. The Facility’s underlying SOFR exposure is fully hedged, and the Facility’s scheduled amortization will be adjusted proportionally for the increased size. The additional debt funding under this Facility will fund the LNGe conversion of five vessels, including retrofits with sub-coolers for LNG boil-off reliquefaction under the recently announced contract with HD Hyundai Global Service.

John Boots, CFO, commented:

As we take decisive steps forward in our efforts to reduce the emissions profile and improve the overall competitiveness of our fleet of modern LNG carriers, this amendment stands as a testament to the confidence in our mission by our banking partners, for which we are very thankful. The improved terms of the Facility speak to our strong financial position, a source of true competitive advantage under current credit conditions. The upgrades that make up the LNGe conversion process put our TFDE vessels firmly into the top tier of all TFDEs in the market, with boil-off rates that make these upgraded vessels extremely competitive with 2-stroke vessels, further improving CoolCo’s ability to take advantage of the strong demand for high-quality, modern LNG carriers.

About CoolCo

CoolCo is a growth-oriented owner, operator and manager of fuel-efficient liquefied natural gas (“LNG”) carriers. Using its integrated, in-house vessel management platform, CoolCo provides charterers and third-party LNG vessel owners with modern and flexible management and transportation solutions, delivering a lesser-emitting form of energy that supports decarbonization efforts, economic growth, energy security, and improvements in quality of life. CoolCo intends to leverage its industry relationships to make further accretive acquisitions of in-service LNGCs, and to selectively pursue newbuild opportunities.

For further information, please contact:

[email protected]

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements with respect to the retrofitting of the vessels with equipment and any subsequent improvements in performance, reductions in emissions, the LNG carrier market, and other non-historical statements. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words or phrases, such as “about”, “believe,” “expect,” “plan,” “goal,” “target,” “strategy,” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “would,” and “could.” These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions and projections and you should not place undue reliance on them. Forward-looking statements do not guarantee future performance and involve risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include risks relating to this contract, future industry conditions and other risks indicated in the risk factors included in CoolCo’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022 and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this document. We do not undertake to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements in Regulation EU 596/2014 (MAR) article 19 number 3 and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Cool Company Ltd.

Hamilton, Bermuda

Questions should be directed to:

c/o Cool Company Management Ltd - +44 207 659 1111 / [email protected]

Richard Tyrrell - Chief Executive Officer

John Boots - Chief Financial Officer

ti?nf=MTAwMDgyNzUwMiM0MDE1NzQ1MjIjMjI0NTA3Mw==
Cool-Company-Ltd-.png
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.