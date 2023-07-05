Micron Technology, Inc. Reports Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2023

Further reducing wafer starts to approach 30% in both DRAM and NAND

BOISE, Idaho, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micron Technology, Inc. ( MU) today announced results for its third quarter of fiscal 2023, which ended June 1, 2023.

Fiscal Q3 2023 highlights

  • Revenue of $3.75 billion versus $3.69 billion for the prior quarter and $8.64 billion for the same period last year
  • GAAP net loss of $1.90 billion, or $1.73 per diluted share
  • Non-GAAP net loss of $1.57 billion, or $1.43 per diluted share
  • Operating cash flow of $24 million versus $343 million for the prior quarter and $3.84 billion for the same period last year

“Micron delivered fiscal third quarter revenue, gross margin, and EPS all above the midpoint of the guidance range,” said Micron Technology President and CEO Sanjay Mehrotra. “We believe that the memory industry has passed its trough in revenue, and we expect margins to improve as industry supply-demand balance is gradually restored. The recent Cyberspace Administration of China (“CAC”) decision is a significant headwind that is impacting our outlook and slowing our recovery. Longer-term, Micron’s technology leadership, product portfolio, and operational excellence continues to strengthen our competitive positioning across diverse growth markets, including AI and memory-centric computing.”

Quarterly Financial Results
(in millions, except per share amounts)GAAP(1)Non-GAAP(2)
FQ3-23FQ2-23FQ3-22FQ3-23FQ2-23FQ3-22
Revenue$3,752$3,693$8,642$3,752$3,693$8,642
Gross margin(668)(1,206)4,035(603)(1,161)4,097
percent of revenue(17.8%)(32.7%)46.7%(16.1%)(31.4%)47.4%
Operating expenses1,0931,0971,031866916953
Operating income (loss)(1,761)(2,303)3,004(1,469)(2,077)3,144
percent of revenue(46.9%)(62.4%)34.8%(39.2%)(56.2%)36.4%
Net income (loss)(1,896)(2,312)2,626(1,565)(2,081)2,939
Diluted earnings (loss) per share(1.73)(2.12)2.34(1.43)(1.91)2.59

Investments in capital expenditures, net(2) were $1.38 billion for the third quarter of 2023, which resulted in adjusted free cash flows(2) of negative $1.36 billion. Micron ended the third quarter of 2023 with cash, marketable investments, and restricted cash of $11.40 billion. Micron’s Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.115 per share, payable in cash on July 25, 2023, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on July 10, 2023.

Business Outlook

The table below presents Micron’s guidance for the fourth quarter of 2023:

FQ4-23GAAP(1) OutlookNon-GAAP(2) Outlook
Revenue$3.90 billion ± $200 million$3.90 billion ± $200 million
Gross margin(12.5%) ± 2.5%(10.5%) ± 2.5%
Operating expenses$946 million ± $15 million$845 million ± $15 million
Diluted earnings (loss) per share($1.34) ± $0.07($1.19) ± $0.07

Further information regarding Micron’s business outlook is included in the prepared remarks and slides, which have been posted at investors.micron.com.

Investor Webcast

Micron will host a conference call on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. Mountain Time to discuss its third quarter financial results and provide forward-looking guidance for its fourth quarter. A live webcast of the call will be available online at investors.micron.com. A webcast replay will be available for one year after the call. For Investor Relations and other company updates, follow @MicronTech on Twitter at twitter.com/MicronTech.

About Micron Technology, Inc.

We are an industry leader in innovative memory and storage solutions transforming how the world uses information to enrich life for all. With a relentless focus on our customers, technology leadership, and manufacturing and operational excellence, Micron delivers a rich portfolio of high-performance DRAM, NAND, and NOR memory and storage products through our Micron® and Crucial® brands. Every day, the innovations that our people create fuel the data economy, enabling advances in artificial intelligence and 5G applications that unleash opportunities — from the data center to the intelligent edge and across the client and mobile user experience. To learn more about Micron Technology, Inc. ( MU), visit micron.com.

© 2023 Micron Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. Micron, the Micron logo, and all other Micron trademarks are the property of Micron Technology, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding our industry, our strategic position, and our financial and operating results. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Please refer to the documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. These documents contain and identify important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contained in these forward-looking statements. These certain factors can be found at micron.com/certainfactors. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. We are under no duty to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.

(1)GAAP represents U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles.
(2)Non-GAAP represents GAAP excluding the impact of certain activities, which management excludes in analyzing our operating results and understanding trends in our earnings, adjusted free cash flow, and business outlook. Further information regarding Micron’s use of non-GAAP measures and reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP measures are included within this press release.


MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In millions, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
3rd Qtr.2nd Qtr.3rd Qtr.Nine months ended
June 1,
2023		March 2,
2023		June 2,
2022		June 1,
2023		June 2,
2022
Revenue$3,752$3,693$8,642$11,530$24,115
Cost of goods sold4,4204,8994,60712,51112,839
Gross margin(668)(1,206)4,035(981)11,276
Research and development7587887732,3952,277
Selling, general, and administrative219231264701786
Restructure and asset impairments688616743
Other operating (income) expense, net48(8)(6)29(11)
Operating income (loss)(1,761)(2,303)3,004(4,273)8,181
Interest income1271192033442
Interest expense(119)(89)(44)(259)(144)
Other non-operating income (expense), net28(2)(61)
(1,753)(2,271)2,988(4,200)8,018
Income tax (provision) benefit(139)(54)(358)(201)(832)
Equity in net income (loss) of equity method investees(4)13(4)(2)9
Net income (loss)$(1,896)$(2,312)$2,626$(4,403)$7,195
Earnings (loss) per share
Basic$(1.73)$(2.12)$2.36$(4.03)$6.44
Diluted(1.73)(2.12)2.34(4.03)6.38
Number of shares used in per share calculations
Basic1,0941,0911,1121,0921,117
Diluted1,0941,0911,1211,0921,127
MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
As ofJune 1,
2023		March 2,
2023		September 1,
2022
Assets
Cash and equivalents$9,298$9,798$8,262
Short-term investments1,0541,0201,069
Receivables2,4292,2785,130
Inventories8,2388,1296,663
Other current assets715673657
Total current assets21,73421,89821,781
Long-term marketable investments9731,2121,647
Property, plant, and equipment
