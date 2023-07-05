BOISE, Idaho, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micron Technology, Inc. ( MU) today announced results for its third quarter of fiscal 2023, which ended June 1, 2023.



Fiscal Q3 2023 highlights

Revenue of $3.75 billion versus $3.69 billion for the prior quarter and $8.64 billion for the same period last year

GAAP net loss of $1.90 billion, or $1.73 per diluted share

Non-GAAP net loss of $1.57 billion, or $1.43 per diluted share

Operating cash flow of $24 million versus $343 million for the prior quarter and $3.84 billion for the same period last year

“Micron delivered fiscal third quarter revenue, gross margin, and EPS all above the midpoint of the guidance range,” said Micron Technology President and CEO Sanjay Mehrotra. “We believe that the memory industry has passed its trough in revenue, and we expect margins to improve as industry supply-demand balance is gradually restored. The recent Cyberspace Administration of China (“CAC”) decision is a significant headwind that is impacting our outlook and slowing our recovery. Longer-term, Micron’s technology leadership, product portfolio, and operational excellence continues to strengthen our competitive positioning across diverse growth markets, including AI and memory-centric computing.”

Quarterly Financial Results (in millions, except per share amounts) GAAP(1) Non-GAAP(2) FQ3-23 FQ2-23 FQ3-22 FQ3-23 FQ2-23 FQ3-22 Revenue $ 3,752 $ 3,693 $ 8,642 $ 3,752 $ 3,693 $ 8,642 Gross margin (668 ) (1,206 ) 4,035 (603 ) (1,161 ) 4,097 percent of revenue (17.8 %) (32.7 %) 46.7 % (16.1 %) (31.4 %) 47.4 % Operating expenses 1,093 1,097 1,031 866 916 953 Operating income (loss) (1,761 ) (2,303 ) 3,004 (1,469 ) (2,077 ) 3,144 percent of revenue (46.9 %) (62.4 %) 34.8 % (39.2 %) (56.2 %) 36.4 % Net income (loss) (1,896 ) (2,312 ) 2,626 (1,565 ) (2,081 ) 2,939 Diluted earnings (loss) per share (1.73 ) (2.12 ) 2.34 (1.43 ) (1.91 ) 2.59

Investments in capital expenditures, net(2) were $1.38 billion for the third quarter of 2023, which resulted in adjusted free cash flows(2) of negative $1.36 billion. Micron ended the third quarter of 2023 with cash, marketable investments, and restricted cash of $11.40 billion. Micron’s Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.115 per share, payable in cash on July 25, 2023, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on July 10, 2023.

Business Outlook

The table below presents Micron’s guidance for the fourth quarter of 2023:

FQ4-23 GAAP(1) Outlook Non-GAAP(2) Outlook Revenue $3.90 billion ± $200 million $3.90 billion ± $200 million Gross margin (12.5%) ± 2.5% (10.5%) ± 2.5% Operating expenses $946 million ± $15 million $845 million ± $15 million Diluted earnings (loss) per share ($1.34) ± $0.07 ($1.19) ± $0.07

Further information regarding Micron’s business outlook is included in the prepared remarks and slides, which have been posted at investors.micron.com.

Investor Webcast

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding our industry, our strategic position, and our financial and operating results. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Please refer to the documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. These documents contain and identify important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contained in these forward-looking statements. These certain factors can be found at micron.com/certainfactors. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. We are under no duty to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.





(1) GAAP represents U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. (2) Non-GAAP represents GAAP excluding the impact of certain activities, which management excludes in analyzing our operating results and understanding trends in our earnings, adjusted free cash flow, and business outlook. Further information regarding Micron’s use of non-GAAP measures and reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP measures are included within this press release.





MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In millions, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited) 3rd Qtr. 2nd Qtr. 3rd Qtr. Nine months ended June 1,

2023 March 2,

2023 June 2,

2022 June 1,

2023 June 2,

2022 Revenue $ 3,752 $ 3,693 $ 8,642 $ 11,530 $ 24,115 Cost of goods sold 4,420 4,899 4,607 12,511 12,839 Gross margin (668 ) (1,206 ) 4,035 (981 ) 11,276 Research and development 758 788 773 2,395 2,277 Selling, general, and administrative 219 231 264 701 786 Restructure and asset impairments 68 86 — 167 43 Other operating (income) expense, net 48 (8 ) (6 ) 29 (11 ) Operating income (loss) (1,761 ) (2,303 ) 3,004 (4,273 ) 8,181 Interest income 127 119 20 334 42 Interest expense (119 ) (89 ) (44 ) (259 ) (144 ) Other non-operating income (expense), net — 2 8 (2 ) (61 ) (1,753 ) (2,271 ) 2,988 (4,200 ) 8,018 Income tax (provision) benefit (139 ) (54 ) (358 ) (201 ) (832 ) Equity in net income (loss) of equity method investees (4 ) 13 (4 ) (2 ) 9 Net income (loss) $ (1,896 ) $ (2,312 ) $ 2,626 $ (4,403 ) $ 7,195 Earnings (loss) per share Basic $ (1.73 ) $ (2.12 ) $ 2.36 $ (4.03 ) $ 6.44 Diluted (1.73 ) (2.12 ) 2.34 (4.03 ) 6.38 Number of shares used in per share calculations Basic 1,094 1,091 1,112 1,092 1,117 Diluted 1,094 1,091 1,121 1,092 1,127