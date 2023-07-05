HOUSTON, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epsilon Energy Ltd. (“Epsilon” or the “Company”) ( EPSN) today reported the closing of a new senior secured reserve-based revolving credit facility (the “Credit Facility”) with Frost Bank as the issuing bank and sole lender. The new Credit Facility will replace the Company’s previous credit facility.



Highlights of the Credit Facility are listed below:

Four year term (matures June 28, 2027)

Initial borrowing base of $35 million, supported by the Company’s upstream assets in Pennsylvania, with semi-annual redeterminations

Initial commitments of $35 million

Interest is charged on drawdowns at the Daily Simple SOFR rate plus a margin of 3.25%, payable quarterly

“Our new credit facility includes attractive commercial terms and covenants that will enable us to flexibly deploy incremental capital to attractive opportunities within our existing asset base and potential future acquisitions, to the benefit of our shareholders,” commented Andrew Williamson, Epsilon’s Chief Financial Officer. “We remain committed to our high quality balance sheet and capital structure, and will be prudent in our use of leverage going forward. I would like to thank Frost for their confidence in our business.”

