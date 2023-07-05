H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE: FUL) today reported financial results for its second quarter that ended June 3, 2023.

Second Quarter 2023 Noteworthy Items:

Net revenue of $898 million, down 9.6% year-on-year; organic revenue decreased 8.3% year-on-year, driven by lower volume;

Gross margin was 28.6%; adjusted gross margin of 29.0% increased 330 basis points year-on-year, driven by the combined impact of pricing and raw material cost actions;

Net income was $40 million; adjusted EBITDA was $143 million, at the mid-point of Company guidance and up 3% year-on-year, adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 190 basis points year-on-year to 15.9%;

Reported EPS (diluted) was $0.73; adjusted EPS (diluted) was $0.93, down versus the prior year, driven by higher interest expense and unfavorable foreign currency exchange;

Cash flow from operations in the second quarter improved $94 million year-on-year to $103 million.

Summary of Second Quarter 2023 Results:

The Company’s net revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 was $898 million, down 9.6% versus the second quarter of fiscal 2022. Organic revenue declined 8.3% year-on-year, driven by lower volume, offset somewhat by favorable pricing. Volume declined 14.2%, driven by customer destocking actions and generally slower industrial demand across all three global business units. Pricing actions favorably impacted organic growth by 5.9 percentage points. Foreign currency translation reduced net revenue growth by 3.4 percentage points and acquisitions increased net revenue growth by 2.1 percentage points.

Gross profit in the second quarter of fiscal 2023 was $257 million. Adjusted gross profit was $261 million. Adjusted gross profit margin of 29.0% increased 330 basis points year-on-year. Pricing and raw material cost actions and operating efficiencies drove the increase in adjusted gross margin year-on-year and more than offset the impact of lower volume.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expense was $167 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2023 and adjusted SG&A was $159 million, effectively flat year-on-year, as good cost management, restructuring benefits, and favorable foreign currency impacts offset inflation in wages and services.

Net income attributable to H.B. Fuller for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 was $40 million, or $0.73 per diluted share. Adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 was $52 million. Adjusted EPS was $0.93 per diluted share, down year-on-year due to higher interest expense and unfavorable foreign currency impacts, which reduced diluted earnings per share by approximately $0.19 and $0.07, respectively, year-on-year in the second quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter of fiscal 2023 was $143 million, at the mid-point of Company guidance and up 3% year-on-year. Adjusted EBITDA margin increased 190 basis points year-on-year to 15.9%, driven by the combined impact of pricing and raw material cost actions versus the prior year’s second quarter, as well as restructuring savings, partially offset by the impacts of lower volume and wage and other inflation.

“Pricing discipline and focused efforts to reduce costs drove margin expansion and overcame a challenging volume environment, delivering second quarter profit performance in-line with our expectations,” said Celeste Mastin, H.B. Fuller president and chief executive officer. “Our ability to successfully manage changing price and raw material dynamics, and scale production costs with volume, is delivering EBITDA growth and significant margin improvement. We remain on track to deliver strong growth in adjusted EBITDA and outstanding cash flow in fiscal 2023.

“Global industrial activity has slowed, but underlying demand across the portfolio remains much stronger than our second quarter volume performance implies, due to the effect of customer destocking, which is significant, but not unique to us, or our industry. This destocking is now tapering over a large portion of our portfolio, and we believe our year-on-year volume comparisons will be stronger in the second half of the year.

“Our diverse portfolio and robust innovation pipeline engender continual product line upgrades that solve customer problems, enabling strong profit growth in almost any economic environment. Our confidence remains high in a stronger second half performance as we expect customer destocking activities to fade, EBITDA margins to continue to expand due to price and raw material cost management, demand in China to improve, better foreign currency comparisons, and restructuring benefits to ramp through the end of the year.”

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Items:

Net debt at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2023 was $1,779 million, up $31 million sequentially versus the first quarter and down $89 million year-on-year. The sequential increase in net debt was driven by acquisition activity during the second quarter, offset by improved cash flow from operations.

Cash flow from operations in the second quarter was $103 million, up $94 million year-on-year, reflecting improving margins and lower net working capital requirements.

Fiscal 2023 Outlook:

Adjusted EBITDA for fiscal 2023 is still expected to be in the range of $580 million to $610 million, equating to growth of approximately 9% to 15% versus fiscal year 2022;

Both net revenue and organic revenue for fiscal 2023 are now expected to be down 3% to 5% versus fiscal 2022, reflecting continued customer destocking actions and slower industrial production; the combined impact of FX, acquisitions, and the extra week in fiscal 2022 are expected to be effectively neutral versus fiscal 2023;

Net interest expense is now expected to be in the range of $125 million to $135 million and depreciation and amortization expense is expected to be approximately $160 million, reflecting recent acquisition activity and higher interest rates;

Adjusted EPS (diluted) is now expected to be in the range of $3.80 to $4.20, equating to a range of down 5% to up 5% year-on-year;

Operating cash flow in fiscal 2023 is now expected to be between $325 million and $375 million.

Conference Call:

H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION In thousands, except per share amounts (unaudited)

Three Months

Ended Percent of Three Months

Ended Percent of June 3, 2023 Net Revenue May 28, 2022 Net Revenue Net revenue $ 898,239 100.0 % $ 993,258 100.0 % Cost of sales (641,464 ) (71.4 )% (739,737 ) (74.5 )% Gross profit 256,775 28.6 % 253,521 25.5 % Selling, general and administrative expenses (166,625 ) (18.6 )% (166,007 ) (16.7 )% Other income, net 605 0.1 % - 0.0 % Interest expense (33,131 ) (3.7 )% (19,828 ) (2.0 )% Interest income 932 0.1 % 2,091 0.2 % Income before income taxes and income from equity method investments 58,556 6.5 % 69,777 7.0 % Income taxes (19,291 ) (2.1 )% (23,616 ) (2.4 )% Income from equity method investments 1,157 0.1 % 1,066 0.1 % Net income including non-controlling interest 40,422 4.5 % 47,227 4.8 % Net income attributable to non-controlling interest (21 ) (0.0 )% (24 ) (0.0 )% Net income attributable to H.B. Fuller $ 40,401 4.5 % $ 47,203 4.8 % Basic income per common share attributable to H.B. Fuller $ 0.74 $ 0.88 Diluted income per common share attributable to H.B. Fuller $ 0.73 $ 0.86 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 54,269 53,497 Diluted 55,717 55,078 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.205 $ 0.190

H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION In thousands, except per share amounts (unaudited)