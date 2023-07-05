Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU), the global financial technology platform that makes Intuit TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp, named Mark Notarainni General Manager of its Consumer Group, effective August 1, 2023. Notarainni is a seasoned, transformational leader who has served as Intuit’s Chief Customer Success Officer for the last five years, and, prior to that, served for eight years as an integral member of the Consumer Group leadership team. Notarainni led the creation of the company’s assisted tax strategy and the Intuit Virtual Expert Platform, and was instrumental in the launch of TurboTax Live, TurboTax Live Full Service, and QuickBooks Live.

“Our strategy is to transform the assisted consumer and business tax categories through the next generation of TurboTax Live and TurboTax Live Full Service, and deliver ‘better together’ experiences between TurboTax and Credit Karma,” said Sasan Goodarzi, president and CEO of Intuit. “Mark is the creator of Intuit’s AI driven virtual expert platform and has incredible passion to change the way people get their taxes done and power their prosperity to make ends meet.”

“I could not be more excited to lead the Consumer Group,” said Notarainni. “We have a winning strategy and clear priorities to fully establish TurboTax as the platform of choice for all tax filers.”

Notarainni has over 20 years’ experience in technology and customer strategy, including more than 14 years at Intuit. The current General Manager of the Consumer Group, Varun Krishna, will step down and depart the company to pursue the next chapter of his career.

