Integra LifeSciences Announces Complete Enrollment in DuraSorb® Monofilament Mesh U.S. IDE Study

Author's Avatar
24 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Achieves Significant Milestone on Pathway to PMA Approval for Two-Stage Breast Reconstruction

PRINCETON, N.J., June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integra LifeSciences Holding Corporation (

IART, Financial), a leading global medical technology company, announced the completion of patient enrollment in the DuraSorb U.S. investigational device exemption (IDE) clinical study for two-stage breast reconstruction. DuraSorb® Monofilament Mesh is a bioabsorbable matrix currently 510(K) cleared for the reinforcement of soft tissue where weakness exists.

The DuraSorb IDE study, which is the first and only active, prospective, multi-center IDE study in the U.S. evaluating the use of a surgical matrix in two-stage breast reconstruction, has enrolled several hundred patients from seven major academic hospitals across the country sooner than anticipated. The purpose of this study is to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of DuraSorb to obtain pre-market approval (PMA) for use in patients undergoing two-stage breast reconstruction. The primary follow-up period is one year after device implantation.

“It is very exciting to see the completion of the DuraSorb arm enrollment for this important prospective multi-center study as well as the dedication of the medical professional teams across the study sites,” said Dr. Yoon S. Chun, principal investigator and section chief, division of plastic and reconstructive surgery at Brigham and Women’s Faulkner Hospital in Boston, Mass. “I look forward to completing this clinical research which will have a significant impact on our ongoing work to set new standards of care and achieve the highest quality outcomes for women undergoing reconstructive breast surgery.”

“This is a significant milestone on our pathway to a PMA for DuraSorb. We look forward to continuing to work with the study investigators to maintain high patient follow-up,” said Todd Cruikshank, vice president and general manager of Surgical Innovation Associates (SIA), a business of the Tissue Technologies division at Integra. “We are grateful to the investigators and patients enrolled in this study which is intended to help advance women’s health and improve patient outcomes following breast cancer and mastectomy.”

Today, there are no FDA-approved surgical matrices for implant-based breast reconstruction (IBBR). Integra remains the only company actively progressing toward PMAs for surgical matrices in breast reconstruction. In addition to the ongoing DuraSorb U.S. IDE study, Integra was the first manufacturer to submit a PMA application with SurgiMend® PRS, a surgical matrix for use as soft tissue support in IBBR. Integra is on track to file a PMA update for SurgiMend PRS with the FDA this August.

“Integra’s SurgiMend PRS, together with DuraSorb, will enable us to provide surgeons with two distinct soft tissue reinforcement solutions, which aim to address various clinical, contracting, and economic needs across more sites of care,” added Robert T. Davis, Jr., executive vice president and president of Integra’s Tissue Technologies division. “Achieving these important PMA milestones reinforces our commitment to our implant-based breast reconstruction strategy, innovating new treatment pathways, and restoring patient lives through technologies that transform surgical care.”

About Integra LifeSciences
At Integra LifeSciences, we are driven by our purpose of restoring patients’ lives. We innovate treatment pathways to advance patient outcomes and set new standards of surgical, neurologic and regenerative care. We offer a comprehensive portfolio of high quality, leadership brands that include AmnioExcel®, Aurora®, Bactiseal®, BioD™, CerebroFlo®, CereLink® Certas® Plus, Codman®, CUSA®, Cytal®, DuraGen®, DuraSeal®, DuraSorb®, Gentrix®, ICP Express®, Integra®, Licox®, MAYFIELD®, MediHoney®, MicroFrance®, MicroMatrix®, NeuraGen®, NeuraWrap™, PriMatrix®, SurgiMend®, TCC-EZ® and VersaTru®. For the latest news and information about Integra and its products, please visit www.integralife.com.

Investor Relations:
Chris Ward
(609) 772-7736
[email protected]

Media Contact:
Laurene Isip
(609) 208-8121
[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c058d36c-a7d3-4f11-b612-d319cd823b9e

ti?nf=ODg2NjQ5MyM1NjcwMjc5IzIwMDYyMTg=
Integra-LifeSciences-Holdings-.png
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.