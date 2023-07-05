TechTarget, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTGT), the global leader in B2B technology purchase intent data and services today announced that it plans to release its 2023 second quarter financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8, 2023. The Company's management team will host a live conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on that day to discuss the Company’s financial results. In conjunction with the announcement and the call, the Company will distribute an update on the business, current market conditions, operational, and financial results for the applicable period, and other matters, with the call being reserved for a summary of financial highlights by management and Q&A. The financial results and a letter to shareholders will be accessible prior to the conference call and webcast on the investor information section of the Company’s website at https://investor.techtarget.com.

Conference Call Dial-In Information:

United States (Toll Free): +1 833 470 1428

United States: +1 404 975 4839

Canada (Toll Free): 1 833 950 0062

Canada: 1 226 828 7575

United Kingdom (Toll Free): +44 808 189 6484

United Kingdom: +44 20 8068 2558

Access code: 032486

Please access the call at least 10 minutes prior to the time the conference is set to begin.

Please ask to be joined into the TechTarget call.

Conference Call Webcast Information:

This webcast can be accessed via TechTarget’s website at https://investor.techtarget.com.

Conference Call Replay Information:

A replay of the conference call will be available via telephone after the conference call through August 31, 2023. To hear the replay:

United States (Toll Free): 1 866 813 9403

United States: 1 929 458 6194

Canada: 1 226 828 7578

United Kingdom: 0204 525 0658

Access Code: 825049

A web version will also be available for replay on https://investor.techtarget.com during the same period.

About TechTarget

TechTarget (Nasdaq: TTGT) is the global leader in purchase intent-driven marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies. By creating abundant, high-quality editorial content across approximately 150 websites and 1,000 webinars and virtual event channels, TechTarget attracts and nurtures communities of technology buyers researching their companies’ information technology needs. By understanding these buyers’ content consumption behaviors, TechTarget creates the purchase intent insights that fuel efficient and effective marketing and sales activities for clients around the world.

TechTarget has offices in Boston, London, Munich, New York, Paris, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, visit techtarget.com and follow us on Twitter @TechTarget.

©2023 TechTarget, Inc. All rights reserved. TechTarget and the TechTarget logo are registered trademarks of TechTarget. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230628212849/en/