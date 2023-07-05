Shapeways, Inc. (NYSE: SHPW), a global leader in the large and fast growing digital manufacturing industry, announced today accelerated growth within its Enterprise Manufacturing Solutions business, securing two new Tier 1 supplier contracts that will support leading automotive and transportation manufacturers. These awards support multi-year production programs resulting in more than $2.8 million in annual revenue for the next seven years. This affirms Shapeways’ commitment and proficiency in partnering with Tier 1 manufacturers to support OEM volume production.

“Shapeways’ readiness to embrace and invest in emerging technologies and processes, tailoring solutions to meet our customers’ unique needs and requirements, sets the company apart,” said John Tenbusch, Sales Director, Automotive Vertical for Shapeways. “This commitment sends a clear signal to our partners that we’re more than a supplier–we’re a true partner sharing in their vision for production of quality, high-performance parts.”

Shapeways has consistently demonstrated the ability to merge enterprise-level manufacturing with advanced technologies like 3D printing and conformal cooling. In 2022 Shapeways further strengthened its enterprise manufacturing capabilities with the acquisition of Linear AMS, a company specializing in both traditional and additive manufacturing. This move was part of an overall enterprise go-to-market strategy designed to support global companies with supply chain challenges, enable lower cost manufacturing with near-shoring options, and provide unprecedented flexibility in production. These capabilities are an attractive prospect for manufacturers across automotive, medical, aerospace and other industrial verticals.

New Automotive Contracts for Injection-Molded Parts

One of the Tier 1 supplier-awarded contracts is for a major commercial trucking OEM in need of a supplier to take over production of injection-molded cab trim components. Despite having similar in-house capabilities, the customer faced capacity issues, making Shapeways an optimal choice.

“Our emphasis on relationship building and responsiveness to customer needs has been the key to our success in these projects,” said Aidan O’Sullivan, General Manager of Enterprise Solutions for Shapeways. “The trust we build with our customers, through measures like sending our experts to visit their sites, ensures alignment and open communication, driving productive partnerships.”

The other Tier 1 secured contract is for a global, industry-leading automotive OEM, to produce interior paneling and trim for a series of medium-duty trucks. Several factors drove this decision, including the company’s commitment to obtaining necessary equipment, and the capacity required to meet production requirements and deadlines for the injection-molded parts.

“Building long-term relationships and showcasing proven expertise is at the heart of why our partners–both old and new–trust Shapeways,” said John Tenbusch. “We’re committed to delivering tailored solutions and are invested in their success.”

These awarded partnership contracts reflect the trajectory and dedication of Shapeways’ enterprise manufacturing solutions strategy. The company’s emphasis on cultivating enduring relationships, coupled with industry expertise and a forward-thinking approach to manufacturing, has proven essential to securing these important contracts in the automotive sector.

About Shapeways

Shapeways is a leader in the large and fast-growing digital manufacturing industry combining high quality, flexible on-demand manufacturing powered by purpose-built proprietary software which enables customers to rapidly transform digital designs into physical products, globally. Shapeways makes industrial-grade additive manufacturing accessible by fully digitizing the end-to-end manufacturing process, and by providing a broad range of solutions utilizing 12 additive manufacturing technologies and more than 120 materials and finishes, with the ability to easily scale new innovation. To date, Shapeways has delivered over 24 million parts to over one million customers in over 180 countries. To learn more, please visit https://www.shapeways.com.

