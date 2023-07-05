Tidewater Inc. (NYSE: TDW) ("Tidewater" or the "Company") announced that Dick H. Fagerstal has been appointed non-executive Chairman of the Board. In addition, the Board has reduced the size of the Board from nine to eight members.

Mr. Fagerstal stated, “I am honored to assume the role of Chairman of the Board of Tidewater at such an exciting time for our industry. I believe the Company is well positioned to capitalize on the increasing global offshore activity with recently closed (and pending) additions to its fleet of offshore vessels.

“Having been associated with the offshore service industry for the past 35+ years and having served on the Tidewater board for the past six years, I am especially pleased to work closely with the Company’s senior leadership team and the many talented employees of Tidewater – both onshore and offshore – throughout the world.

Mr. Fagerstal continued, “I am furthermore pleased to note that Tidewater has an engaged and experienced group of Directors who represent diverse and relevant backgrounds, all of whom are available to support the senior leadership team as they manage the business on behalf of our shareholders.”

Mr. Fagerstal serves as the Independent Director, Chairman of the Audit Committee, member of the ESG Committee of Valaris Limited (NYSE: VAL) since April 2021. He previously served as Executive Chairman of the Global Marine Group, based in Chelmsford, United Kingdom, a subsea cable installation and maintenance business operating globally in the telecoms, offshore renewables, and oil and gas sectors, from February 2020 to March 2023. From 2014 to 2020, Mr. Fagerstal served as Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Global Marine Holdings LLC, which was the prior owner of the business. He served as an Independent Director of Frontier Oil Corporation, Manila, Philippines, from 2014 to 2017. Mr. Fagerstal previously held the positions of Senior Vice President, Finance & Corporate Development from 2003 to 2014 and Vice President Finance & Treasurer from 1997 to 2003 at SEACOR Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CKH). Mr. Fagerstal held the positions of Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Director of Era Group Inc. (NYSE: ERA) from 2011 to 2012 and was the Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Director of Chiles Offshore Inc. (AMEX: COD) from 1997 to 2002. From 1986 to 1997, Mr. Fagerstal served as a senior banker at DNB ASA in New York with a focus on the maritime and energy services industries, and before he started his business career, Mr. Fagerstal served as an officer in the Special Air Service unit of the Swedish Special Forces from 1979 to 1983. Mr. Fagerstal received a B.S. in Economics and Law from the University of Gothenburg and an M.B.A. in Finance from New York University, as a Fulbright Scholar.

About Tidewater

Tidewater owns and operates one of the largest fleets of offshore support vessels in the industry, with more than 65 years of experience supporting offshore energy exploration, production, generation and offshore wind activities worldwide.

Forward-Looking Statements

