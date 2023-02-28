Four Seasons Education Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2023

Author's Avatar
30 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SHANGHAI, June 28, 2023

SHANGHAI, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. ("Four Seasons Education" or the "Company") (NYSE: FEDU), a leading education company, today announced that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2023, with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The annual report can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.sijiedu.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The Company will provide a hard copy of the annual report containing its audited consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2023, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be submitted to [email protected].

About Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. is a Shanghai-based company dedicated to offering diversified smart learning solutions and comprehensive enrichment activities in China. The Company's vision is to maximize a learner's potential by providing access to an engaging learning experience empowered by our technology and content capabilities. The Company has crafted a wide variety of learning products and services to address learners and customers' evolving needs in well-rounded development. The Company also offers study camp and learning trip as well as learning technology and content solutions to learners and institutions. For more information, please visit http://ir.sijiedu.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:
Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc.
Olivia Li
Tel: +86-21-6317 6177
E-mail: [email protected]

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Jenny Cai
Tel: +86-10-6508-0677
E-mail: [email protected]

In the United States:

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
E-mail: [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CN45283&sd=2023-06-28 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/four-seasons-education-files-annual-report-on-form-20-f-for-fiscal-year-2023-301866308.html

SOURCE Four Seasons Education Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN45283&Transmission_Id=202306281636PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN45283&DateId=20230628
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.