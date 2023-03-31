Agree Realty Announces $350 Million 5.5-Year Term Loan

Author's Avatar
31 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., June 28, 2023

Forward Starting Swaps to Fix Interest Rate at 4.52%

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE: ADC) (the "Company") today announced it has received commitments for an unsecured $350 million 5.5-year term loan (the "Term Loan"). The Term Loan includes an accordion option that allows the Company to request additional lender commitments up to a total of $500 million. The Term Loan is anticipated to close in July 2023, with a 12-month delayed draw feature, and is expected to mature in January 2029. Closing of the Term Loan is subject to customary closing conditions.

Agree_Realty_Corporation_Logo.jpg

In anticipation of the new Term Loan, the Company entered into $350 million of forward starting swaps to fix SOFR over the 5.5-year period. Including the impact of the forward starting swaps, the Company anticipates the interest rate on the Term Loan will be fixed at 4.52% based on its current credit rating.

"We are very pleased and appreciative of the continued support of our bank group," said Peter Coughenour, Chief Financial Officer. "This market-leading financing further bolsters our best-in-class balance sheet and positions our Company for continued growth. The Term Loan fits well into our debt maturity schedule, and upon closing we will have no material debt maturities until 2028."

PNC Capital Markets LLC, Citibank, N.A., Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, and J.P. Morgan are serving as Joint Lead Arrangers for the Term Loan. PNC Bank, National Association is serving as the Administrative Agent.

About Agree Realty Corporation

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,908 properties, located in all 48 continental states and containing approximately 40.1 million square feet of gross leasable area. The Company's common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "ADC". For additional information on the Company and RETHINKING RETAIL, please visit www.agreerealty.com.

favicon.png?sn=DE45482&sd=2023-06-28 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/agree-realty-announces-350-million-5-5-year-term-loan-301866138.html

SOURCE Agree Realty Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DE45482&Transmission_Id=202306281605PR_NEWS_USPR_____DE45482&DateId=20230628
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.