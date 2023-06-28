DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hydro, part of PSG and Dover (NYSE: DOV), today announced the release of its new AccuMini™ dispenser. The AccuMini, available in low-flow (LF) and high-flow (HF) models, is designed to meet the needs of space-conscious and environmentally focused facility owners.

Building off the design and multi-market success of Hydro's highly regarded AccuMax® dispenser, the AccuMini offers similar operational benefits but in a smaller size. At only 4.3" wide by 8.0" long, the AccuMini is among the smallest dispensers currently available on the market. An optional plug add-on narrows it to 3.9" wide, making it the slimmest of all top-choice dispenser models. The size reduction makes it ideal for use in a wide range of applications and reduces its environmental footprint, given the 46% less material required for production.

Additionally, the AccuMini allows the use of Hydro's new Swivel AirGap™ eductor, which employs a 1-inch gap of air between the water source and the chemical inlet to provide American Society of Sanitary Engineering (ASSE) 1055B-approved backflow protection without the need for additional hardware. The Swivel AirGap's construction is made more environmentally sustainable by requiring up to 42% less construction material with up to 40% reduced space. Powered by Hydro's patented AccuPro Pressure Regulation Technology, the AccuMini delivers industry-leading accuracy of up to 95% dilution control in both high- and low-water-pressure applications.

The AccuMini also offers the following operational benefits to the user:

Ability to daisy chain multiple units together with no required additional tools or accessories. This saves installation time and space and enables expansion of the number of chemistries that can be used as they are needed

A one-touch button lock that is more ergonomic and intuitive to operate than the buttons found on competitive models

Use of O-ring seals, which allow water-inlet swaps with leak-free seal-tight performance

A simple three component design – cover, button and water-valve manifold – all of which can be removed without tools

Two flow-rate configurations: 1 gallon per minute (GPM) and 3.5 GPM

To learn more about the AccuMini dispenser, please visit www.hydrosystemsco.com/products/accumini.html.

About Hydro:

Based in Cincinnati, Ohio and with offices and support teams around the globe, Hydro is a world leader in delivering chemical dispensing and dosing solutions including equipment, software and services. With strategic partnerships, innovative solutions and more than 50 years of experience, Hydro is committed to enriching the lives of its customers by creating a cleaner, more sustainable world. Its products serve numerous dosing and dispensing applications within commercial cleaning, laundry, warewash, food service, industrial, irrigation, horticulture, animal health, and other industries. Hydro ensures dosing is always accurate, safe and cost effective, helping customers clean with confidence. For more information, visit www.hydrosystemsco.com.

About PSG:

PSG is the global pump, metering and dispensing-solution expert, enabling the safe and efficient transfer of critical and valuable fluids that require optimal performance and reliability in applications where it matters most. Additionally, PSG is a leading provider of flow meters designed to reduce waste and downtime while accurately measuring, monitoring and controlling the distribution of fluids. Headquartered in Oakbrook Terrace, IL, USA, PSG is comprised of several world-class brands, including Abaque®, All-Flo™, Almatec®, Blackmer®, Ebsray®, em-tec®, Griswold®, Hydro™, Malema™, Mouvex®, Neptune®, PSG® Biotech, Quantex™, Quattroflow®, RedScrew™ and Wilden®. PSG products are manufactured on three continents – North America, Europe and Asia – in state-of-the-art facilities that practice lean manufacturing and are ISO-certified. PSG is part of the Pumps & Process Solutions segment of Dover Corporation. For additional information on PSG, please visit psgdover.com. PSG: Where Innovation Flows.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 25,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com .

