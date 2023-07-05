Generation Mining Announces Retirement of Director and Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Author's Avatar
53 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Generation Mining Limited (

TSX:GENM, Financial) (OTCQB: GENMF) (“Gen Mining” or the “Company”) announces that Mr. Rodney Thomas has retired from his position as a Director on the Board of Directors of the Company and as such he did not seek re-election today. Following Mr. Thomas’ retirement, the total number of Board members has been reduced from eight to seven.

Kerry Knoll, Chairman of the Company said, “Rod has had an extensive career in mineral exploration around the world during the past 40 years, mainly focused in Canada. As a founding member of the Board and long-standing supporter, Rod has played an integral role in Generation Mining’s success, serving as Vice President Exploration and a Director from the Company’s founding in 2018 to his retirement as the Vice President, Exploration April 19, 2022. Rod continued his service on the Board of Directors until this spring when he informed the Board that he did not intend to stand for re-election. His contributions to Generation Mining have been considerable and he will be greatly missed.”

The following are the results of votes held at the Company’s annual and special meeting (the “Meeting”) of shareholders held earlier today.

A total of 90,453,499 common shares or 49.29% of the issued and outstanding common shares were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business put forth at the Meeting.

The seven (7) candidates nominated for election to the Company’s board of directors and listed in the Company’s Management Information Circular dated May 19, 2023 (the “MIC”), were each elected by a majority of the votes cast by Shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting. Each director elected will continue to hold office until the next annual meeting of Shareholders or until the director resigns or a successor is elected or appointed. The voting results were as follows:

Nominee

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Jamie Levy

84,215,619

74,244

(99.91%)

(0.09%)

Kerry Knoll

84,215,719

74,144

(99.91%)

(0.09%)

Stephen Reford

82,688,019

1,601,844

(98.10%)

(1.90%)

Paul Murphy

82,878,019

1,411,844

(96.33%)

(1.68%)

Phillip Walford

84,113,319

176,544

(99.79%)

(0.21%)

Cashel Meagher

83.982.719

307,144

(99.64%)

(0.36%)

Jennifer Wagner

84,101,523

188,340

(99.78%)

(0.22%)

Shareholders of the Company also voted in favour of resolutions to (a) re-appoint RSM Canada LLP as the auditor of the Company until the next annual meeting of Shareholders and the board of directors were authorized to fix the remuneration of the auditor, (b) approve the adoption of the Company’s new omnibus equity incentive plan, and (c) approve the repeal of the Original By-Law and the adoption of the New By-Law (as such terms are defined in the MIC).

The full report of voting results from the Meeting is available under the Company’s profile on www.sedar.com.

About the Company

Gen Mining’s focus is the development of the Marathon Project, a large undeveloped palladium-copper deposit in Northwestern Ontario, Canada. The Company released the results of the Feasibility Study Update on March 31, 2023.

The Feasibility Study Update estimated a Net Present Value (using a 6% discount rate) of C$1.16 billion, an Internal Rate of Return of 25.8%, and a 2.3-year payback. The mine is expected to produce an average of 166,000 ounces of payable palladium and 41 million pounds of payable copper per year over a 13-year mine life (“LOM”). Over the LOM, the Marathon Project is anticipated to produce 2,122,000 ounces of palladium, 517 million lbs of copper, 485,000 ounces of platinum, 158,000 ounces of gold and 3,156,000 ounces of silver in payable metals. For more information, please review the Feasibility Study Update dated March 31, 2023, filed under the Company’s profile at SEDAR.com or on the Company’s website at https://genmining.com/projects/feasibility-study/.

The Marathon Property covers a land package of approximately 22,000 hectares, or 220 square kilometres. Gen Mining owns a 100% interest in the Marathon Project.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this news release was reviewed, verified, and approved by Drew Anwyll, P.Eng., M.Eng, Chief Operating Officer of the Company, and a Qualified Person as defined by Canadian Securities Administrators National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230628268965r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230628268965/en/

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.