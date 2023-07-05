Complete Solaria, Inc. (“Complete Solaria” or the “Company”), a leading solar technology, services, and installation company, has appointed T.J. Rodgers Executive Chairman.

Rodgers said, “The opportunity to equip American households with solar energy is one of the most exciting of our times, and I have been involved in the sector successfully for many years. I have been a significant investor in Complete Solaria and believe passionately in the potential of this company. Complete Solaria is at a crucial juncture in its history as we are about to start our life as a public company. The opportunity is clear for all. What we need to do now is to execute, execute, and execute so that we scale the company up and generate positive operating leverage. To ensure that we grow profitably and generate attractive returns for our investors, I have decided to take a more hands on approach and have been appointed by the board as Executive Chairman of the company. This will ensure that Complete Solaria is able to fulfil on its strong order book and meet the standard of operational excellence that I expect from the companies that I invest in. My active involvement in the day-to-day management of the company, along with recently announced key personnel changes (Arnaud Lepert announcement) will help the company scale more rapidly and drive profitable growth in the future. I want to talk to you about recent measures we have implemented, the early results these have yielded and the resulting positive outlook we have on the rest of 2023, and beyond.”

T.J. Rodgers, will be joined by the Executive management team of Complete Solaria for a one-hour virtual update call for investors and analysts on June 30, 2023 at 14:30 PM ET. The formal presentation will be followed by a question and answer session.

Registration is required for this virtual event. To register click here. The presentation materials, as well as a replay of the webcast, will be available following the event on the Complete Solaria Investors page, located at https://www.completesolaria.com/investors.

About Complete Solaria

Complete Solaria is a solar company with unique technology and an end-to-end customer offering, which is expected to include financing, project fulfilment, and customer service, allowing it to sell more products across more markets and enable more options for customers wishing to make the switch to a more energy-efficient lifestyle. To learn more, visit: https://www.completesolaria.com.

Complete Solaria announced on October 3, 2022 an agreement for a business combination with Freedom Acquisition I Corp. (“Freedom”) (NYSE: FACT), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company. Upon closing of the business combination, which is expected to take place in the first half of 2023, subject to approval by Freedom’s shareholders, the Registration Statement being declared effective by the SEC, and other customary closing conditions, the combined company is expected to be listed under the new ticker “CSLR”.

About Freedom

Freedom is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Freedom is led by Executive Chairman Tidjane Thiam, who previously served as CEO of Credit Suisse and Prudential. Senior management of Freedom also includes Chief Executive Officer Adam Gishen and Edward Zeng, a proven entrepreneur with a strong track record of creating value for investors across financial services, technology and energy transition sectors. To learn more about Freedom, visit www.freedomac1.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230628095653/en/