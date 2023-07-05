Savers Value Village, Inc. (“Savers Value Village™”) today announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 22,291,666 shares of its common stock at $18.00 per share, of which 18,750,000 shares are being offered by the Company and 3,541,666 are being offered by funds managed by the Private Equity Group of Ares Management Corporation (the “Ares Selling Stockholders”). As part of the offering, the Ares Selling Stockholders have granted to the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,343,749 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on June 29, 2023 under the symbol “SVV,” and the offering is expected to close on July 3, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

The Company intends to use the net primary proceeds of the offering, together with cash on the balance sheet, to repay indebtedness. The Company will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares of common stock by the Ares Selling Stockholders.

J.P. Morgan, Jefferies, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and UBS Investment Bank are acting as lead book-running managers and as representatives of the underwriters for the proposed offering. Baird, CIBC Capital Markets, Guggenheim Securities and Piper Sandler are acting as book-running managers. B. Riley Securities, KKR Capital Markets LLC, Academy Securities, AmeriVet Securities, Ramirez & Co., Inc., Blaylock Van and Siebert Williams Shank are acting as co-managers for the proposed offering.

A registration statement relating to this offering was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on June 28, 2023. The offering of these securities is being made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained by contacting J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at (866) 803-9204 or by email at [email protected]; Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at (877) 821-7388 or by email at [email protected]; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at (866) 471-2526, facsimile at (212) 902-9316 or by email at [email protected]; and UBS Securities LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 1285 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY 10019 or by email at [email protected].

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About the Savers Value Village™ family of thrift stores

As the largest for-profit thrift operator in the United States and Canada for value priced pre-owned clothing, accessories and household goods, our mission is to champion reuse and inspire a future where secondhand is second nature.

