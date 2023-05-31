BlackBerry Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Results

Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

WATERLOO, ON, June 28, 2023

Beats non-GAAP earnings expectations

Delivers sequential revenue and billings growth for Cybersecurity business unit

First Quarter Fiscal 2024:

  • Total company revenue of $373 million.
  • IoT revenue of $45 million.
  • Cybersecurity revenue of $93 million.
  • Licensing & Other revenue of $235 million.
  • Non-GAAP basic earnings per share of $0.06 and GAAP basic loss per share of $0.02.

WATERLOO, ON, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today reported financial results for the three months ended May 31, 2023 (all figures in U.S. dollars and U.S. GAAP, except where otherwise indicated).

BlackBerry_Logo.jpg

"This quarter we delivered sequential revenue growth in our Cybersecurity business unit. Revenue growth was driven by a year-over-year increase in billings and pipeline, anchored on strength in our core verticals, particularly government," said John Chen, Executive Chair & CEO, BlackBerry. "In our IoT business unit we saw some temporary delays to the start of new programs as a number of customers review their plans to capitalize on the software-defined vehicle (SDV) trend, impacting revenue this quarter. However, we see no change to the strong secular trends that are a multi-year tailwind for QNX and BlackBerry IVY. We continue to expect to achieve revenue consensus for both our IoT and Cybersecurity business units this fiscal year."

First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Highlights

  • Total company revenue was $373 million.
  • Total company GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin was 48%, both lower due to completion of the significant sale of the non-core portion of the patent portfolio in the quarter. Excluding the patent sale, the non-GAAP gross margin was 22 percentage points higher.
  • IoT revenue was $45 million, with gross margin of 80%.
  • Cybersecurity revenue was $93 million, with gross margin of 60% and ARR of $289 million.
  • Cybersecurity billings were $122 million, increasing for the 4th consecutive quarter, with 14% sequential and 37% year-over-year growth.
  • Licensing and Other revenue was $235 million, including $218 million relating to the patent sale.
  • Non-GAAP operating profit was $35 million and GAAP operating loss was $11 million.
  • Total cash, cash equivalents, short-term and long-term investments increased by $91 million to $578 million, with the first instalment of $170 million received from the patent sale.
  • Net cash generated from operating activities in the quarter was $99 million.

Business Highlights & Strategic Announcements

  • BlackBerry completes patent sale transaction of substantially all of its non-core patents and patent applications to Malikie Innovations Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Key Patent Innovations Limited
  • BlackBerry QNX releases ultra-scalable, high-performance compute ready operating system to advance software development efforts for next generation vehicles and IoT systems
  • BlackBerry® QNX® software is now embedded in over 235 million vehicles worldwide: a year-over-year net increase of 20 million vehicles
  • Upstream Security joins the BlackBerry IVY® partner ecosystem, leveraging IVY's rich telemetry data and edge compute capabilities to protect software-defined vehicles from cyber threats
  • BlackBerry launches enhanced AI-based Cylance® cybersecurity solutions portfolio, reducing alert fatigue, offering faster incident response and expanding cloud defense coverage
  • BlackBerry introduces integration of CylanceGUARD® managed detection and response (MDR) and BlackBerry® AtHoc® critical event management (CEM) technologies for secure bi-directional response communications during cyber incidents
  • BlackBerry extends partnership with leading managed security services provider (MSSP), Solutions Granted, enabling better scale to address small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs)
  • McKinsey names BlackBerry a cybersecurity and IoT convergence leader, well positioned in an addressable market of up to $750 billion by 2030

Outlook

BlackBerry will discuss its outlook in connection with the quarterly earnings announcement on its earnings conference call.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The tables at the end of this press release include a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures and non-GAAP financial ratios used by the company to comparable U.S. GAAP measures and an explanation of why the company uses them.

Conference Call and Webcast

A conference call and live webcast will be held today beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET, which can be accessed using the following link (here) or through the Company's investor webpage (BlackBerry.com/Investors) or by dialing toll free +1 (844) 512-2926 and entering Elite Entry Number 6312676.

A replay of the conference call will be available at approximately 8:30 p.m. ET on June 28, 2023, using the same webcast link (here) or by dialing Canada toll free +1 (855) 669-9658 or US toll free +1 (877) 344-7529 and entering Replay Access Code 6786029.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including more than 235M vehicles. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere.
For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Investor Contact:

BlackBerry Investor Relations
+1 (519) 888-7465
[email protected]

Media Contact:

BlackBerry Media Relations
+1 (519) 597-7273
[email protected]

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of certain securities laws, including under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding BlackBerry's plans, strategies and objectives including its expectations with respect to increasing and enhancing its product and service offerings.

The words "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "should", "could", "intend", "believe", "target", "plan" and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions made by BlackBerry in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that BlackBerry believes are appropriate in the circumstances, including but not limited to, BlackBerry's expectations regarding its business, strategy, opportunities and prospects, the launch of new products and services, general economic conditions, competition, and BlackBerry's expectations regarding its financial performance. Many factors could cause BlackBerry's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, risks related to the following factors: BlackBerry's strategic review of its businesses, including risk related to BlackBerry's ability to realize the benefits of any strategic alternatives being explored and risk that uncertainty relating to the review may adversely impact the Company's business and relationships with its partners, customers and employees; BlackBerry's ability to enhance, develop, introduce or monetize products and services for the enterprise market in a timely manner with competitive pricing, features and performance; BlackBerry's ability to maintain or expand its customer base for its software and services offerings to grow revenue or achieve sustained profitability; the intense competition faced by BlackBerry; the occurrence or perception of a breach of BlackBerry's network cybersecurity measures, or an inappropriate disclosure of confidential or personal information; the failure or perceived failure of BlackBerry's solutions to detect or prevent security vulnerabilities; BlackBerry's continuing ability to attract new personnel, retain existing key personnel and manage its staffing effectively; litigation against BlackBerry; BlackBerry's dependence on its relationships with resellers and channel partners; acquisitions, divestitures and other business initiatives; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; network disruptions or other business interruptions; BlackBerry's ability to foster an ecosystem of third-party application developers; BlackBerry's products and services being dependent upon interoperability with rapidly changing systems provided by third parties; BlackBerry's ability to obtain rights to use third-party software and its use of open source software; failure to protect BlackBerry's intellectual property and to earn expected revenues from intellectual property rights; BlackBerry being found to have infringed on the intellectual property rights of others; the substantial asset risk faced by BlackBerry, including the potential for charges related to its long-lived assets and goodwill; BlackBerry's indebtedness; tax provision changes, the adoption of new tax legislation or exposure to additional tax liabilities; the use and management of user data and personal information; government regulations applicable to BlackBerry's products and services, including products containing encryption capabilities; environmental, social and governance expectations and standards; the failure of BlackBerry's suppliers, subcontractors, channel partners and representatives to use acceptable ethical business practices or comply with applicable laws; regulations regarding health and safety, hazardous materials usage and conflict minerals; foreign operations, including fluctuations in foreign currencies; adverse economic, geopolitical and environmental conditions; the fluctuation of BlackBerry's quarterly revenue and operating results; the volatility of the market price of BlackBerry's common shares; and rising inflation.

These risk factors and others relating to BlackBerry are discussed in greater detail in BlackBerry's Annual Report on Form 10-K and the "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" section of BlackBerry's MD&A (copies of which filings may be obtained at www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov). All of these factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on BlackBerry's forward-looking statements. Any statements that are forward-looking statements are intended to enable BlackBerry's shareholders to view the anticipated performance and prospects of BlackBerry from management's perspective at the time such statements are made, and they are subject to the risks that are inherent in all forward-looking statements, as described above, as well as difficulties in forecasting BlackBerry's financial results and performance for future periods, particularly over longer periods, given changes in technology and BlackBerry's business strategy, evolving industry standards, intense competition and short product life cycles that characterize the industries in which BlackBerry operates. Any forward-looking statements are made only as of today and the company has no intention and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any of them, except as required by law.

BlackBerry Limited

Incorporated under the Laws of Ontario

(United States dollars, in millions except share and per share amounts) (unaudited)

Consolidated Statements of Operations

Three Months Ended

May 31, 2023

February 28, 2023

May 31, 2022

Revenue

$ 373

$ 151

$ 168

Cost of sales

194

51

64

Gross margin

179

100

104

Gross margin %

48.0 %

66.2 %

61.9 %

Operating expenses

Research and development

54

48

53

Selling, marketing and administration

99

83

82

Amortization

15

18

27

Impairment of goodwill

245

Impairment of long-lived assets

231

Debentures fair value adjustment

22

(26)

(46)

Litigation settlement

165

190

599

281

Operating loss

(11)

(499)

(177)

Investment income (loss), net

3

6

(1)

Loss before income taxes

(8)

(493)

(178)

Provision for income taxes

3

2

3

Net loss

$ (11)

$ (495)

$ (181)

Loss per share

Basic

$ (0.02)

$ (0.85)

$ (0.31)

Diluted

$ (0.02)

$ (0.85)

$ (0.35)

Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding (000s)

Basic

582,812

581,493

576,877

Diluted

582,812

581,493

637,710

Total common shares outstanding (000s)

583,237

582,157

577,169

BlackBerry Limited

Incorporated under the Laws of Ontario

(United States dollars, in millions) (unaudited)

Consolidated Balance Sheets

As at

May 31, 2023

February 28, 2023

Assets

Current

Cash and cash equivalents

$ 358

$ 295

Short-term investments

158

131

Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $6 and $1, respectively

117

120

Other receivables

8

12

Income taxes receivable

3

3

Other current assets

52

182

696

743

Restricted cash and cash equivalents

27

27

Long-term investments

35

34

Other long-term assets

60

8

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

44

44

Property, plant and equipment, net

24

25

Goodwill

596

595

Intangible assets, net

192

203

$ 1,674

$ 1,679

Liabilities

Current

Accounts payable

$ 21

$ 24

Accrued liabilities

128

143

Income taxes payable

21

20

Debentures

389

367

Deferred revenue, current

177

175

736

729

Deferred revenue, non-current

26

40

Operating lease liabilities

52

52

Other long-term liabilities

1

1

815

822

Shareholders' equity

Capital stock and additional paid-in capital

2,920

2,909

Deficit

(2,039)

(2,028)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(22)

(24)

859

857

$ 1,674

$ 1,679

BlackBerry Limited

Incorporated under the Laws of Ontario

(United States dollars, in millions) (unaudited)

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Three Months Ended

May 31, 2023

May 31, 2022

Cash flows from operating activities

Net loss

$ (11)

$ (181)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:

Amortization

16

29

Stock-based compensation

9

8

Intellectual property disposed of by sale

147

Debentures fair value adjustment

22

(46)

Operating leases

(1)

(3)

Net changes in working capital items

Accounts receivable, net of allowance

3

36

Other receivables

4

4

Other assets

(62)

(9)

Accounts payable

(3)

(8)

Accrued liabilities

(14)

148

Income taxes payable

1

2

Deferred revenue

(12)

(22)

Net cash provided by (used in) in operating activities

99

(42)

Cash flows from investing activities

Acquisition of long-term investments

(1)

Acquisition of property, plant and equipment

(2)

(1)

Acquisition of intangible assets

(8)

(8)

Acquisition of short-term investments

(66)

(164)

Proceeds on sale or maturity of short-term investments

39

226

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(38)

53

Cash flows from financing activities

Issuance of common shares

2

3

Net cash provided by financing activities

2

3

Effect of foreign exchange loss on cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and
restricted cash equivalents

(1)

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash
equivalents during the period

63

13

Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents,
beginning of period

322

406

Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents,
end of period

$ 385

$ 419

As at

May 31, 2023

February 28, 2023

Cash and cash equivalents

$ 358

$ 295

Restricted cash and cash equivalents

27

27

Short-term investments

158

131

Long-term investments

35

34

$ 578

$ 487

Reconciliations of the Company's Segment Results to the Consolidated Results

The following table shows information by operating segment for the three months ended May 31, 2023 and May 31, 2022. The Company reports segment information in accordance with U.S. GAAP Accounting Standards Codification Section 280 based on the "management" approach. The management approach designates the internal reporting used by the Chief Operating Decision Maker for making decisions and assessing performance of the Company's reportable operating segments.

For the Three Months Ended

(in millions) (unaudited)

Cybersecurity

IoT

Licensing and Other

Segment Totals

May 31,

May 31,

May 31,

May 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022

Segment revenue

$ 93

$ 113

$ 45

$ 51

$ 235

$ 4

$ 373

$ 168

Segment cost of sales

37

53

9

8

147

2

193

63

Segment gross margin

$ 56

$ 60

$ 36

$ 43

$ 88

$ 2

$ 180

$ 105

