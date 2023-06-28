ROUND ROCK, Texas, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) announces that it will host an "Ask the Experts" Q&A session on July 17 at 1:45 p.m. CT. Leaders from Dell Technologies will discuss current technology trends and how the company is innovating across its leading capabilities, with a focus on AI/ML, multicloud, edge, and Zero Trust.

Speakers:

Jeff Clarke, Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Operating Officer

Jeff Boudreau, President of Infrastructure Solutions Group

John Roese, Global Chief Technology Officer

The live webcast and a replay will be available on Dell Technologies' Investor Relations page at investors.delltechnologies.com.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL, Financial) helps organizations and individuals build their digital future and transform how they work, live and play. The company provides customers with the industry's broadest and most innovative technology and services portfolio for the data era.

Copyright © 2023 Dell Inc. or its subsidiaries. All Rights Reserved. Dell Technologies, Dell, EMC and Dell EMC are trademarks of Dell Inc. or its subsidiaries. Other trademarks may be trademarks of their respective owners.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dell-technologies-to-hold-ask-the-experts-qa-301866338.html

SOURCE Dell Technologies