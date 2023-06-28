Addressing the full scope of Nevada's youth homelessness crisis, the seventh annual Summit moves to a statewide focus and sets the stage for the state's first comprehensive plan to address the issue.

LAS VEGAS, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth (NPHY) and Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS) today announced the expanded Nevada Youth Homelessness Summit will take place Nov. 8 at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts.

With support from the UNLV Greenspun College of Urban Affairs and the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the seventh annual Summit shifts to a statewide focus, recognizing the imperative to attack the youth homelessness issue with a broader movement that can more effectively address state-level policy initiatives and create collaborations for innovative solutions.

This year's Summit will provide the foundation to build the state's first plan to end youth homelessness, modeling the effort to build the Southern Nevada Plan to End Youth Homelessness that had been curated through previous Summits.

"The scope of the youth homelessness crisis extends throughout the state of Nevada, and we know that we can no longer focus just on Southern Nevada to create lasting change," Arash Ghafoori, CEO, NPHY, said. "We must join forces with the host of great organizations throughout Nevada to aid vulnerable young people and youth in crisis. Youth homelessness is bigger than any one sector and any region."

According to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, in 2022 roughly 12% of youth experiencing homelessness across the United States were residing in Nevada. In addition, homelessness risk factors have accelerated as the state of Nevada is facing an estimated shortage of more than 80,000 affordable rentals for extremely low-income tenants, according to the National Low Income Housing Coalition.

To expand The Movement to End Youth Homelessness statewide, a steering committee is spearheading content planning and participant engagement for Summit 2023. Members include representatives from University of Nevada, Reno; Eddy House; ACLU Nevada; Nevada Department of Education; Nevada Homeless Alliance; Nevada Housing Coalition; Clark County School District; St. Jude's Ranch for Children; University of Nevada, Las Vegas; Las Vegas Sands; Clark County Social Service; Help Hope Home; Southern Nevada Regional Housing Authority; and NPHY, with collaboration from the Northern Nevada Continuum of Care and Balance of State Continuum of Care.

Registration for Summit 2023 opens on August 24, and conference tickets are $100. Information about the Summit 2023 agenda and speakers will be posted in August at https://nphy.org/summit23.

About Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth (NPHY)

NPHY is the most comprehensive service provider for the thousands of homeless youth in Southern Nevada, serving hundreds of youth through core programs and touching the lives of thousands more through outreach each year. NPHY's programs stabilize homeless teens' lives, meeting their immediate needs and providing a safe, supportive environment and a path to self-sufficiency. Through work with homeless youth, NPHY creates productive, healthy adults who contribute to society. Strengthening and complementing the high-quality direct services for homeless youth, NPHY is dedicated to advocating with and for the Las Vegas Valley's homeless youth population and serves as a leader in systems-level efforts to eliminate homelessness among Nevada's youth. For more information or to support our life-changing work for homeless youth, please visit www.nphy.org.

About Sands (NYSE: LVS)

Sands is the world's preeminent developer and operator of world-class integrated resorts. Our iconic properties drive valuable leisure and business tourism and deliver significant economic benefits, sustained job creation, financial opportunities for local businesses and community investment to help make our host regions ideal places to live, work and visit.

Sands' portfolio of properties includes Marina Bay Sands in Singapore and The Venetian Macao , The Plaza and Four Seasons Hotel Macao , The Londoner Macao , The Parisian Macao and Sands Macao in Macao SAR, China, through majority ownership in Sands China Ltd.

Sands is dedicated to being a leader in corporate responsibility, anchored by the core tenets of serving people, planet and communities. Our ESG leadership has led to inclusion on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for World and North America. To learn more, visit www.sands.com .

