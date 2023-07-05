Element Fleet Management Schedules Q2 2023 Results and Conference Call

Call Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Call Time: 7:30 a.m. (Eastern Time)

TORONTO, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSX: EFN) (“Element” or the “Company”), the largest pure-play automotive fleet manager in the world, will hold its Q2 2023 results conference call and webcast for investors and analysts on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 7:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Element’s financial and operating results for the period will be issued after market close on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 and will be available on the Company’s website at elementfleet.com/investor-relations/public-disclosures.

The conference call and webcast can be accessed as follows:

Webcast:https://services.choruscall.ca/links/elementfleet2023q2.html
Telephone:Click here to join the call most efficiently,
or dial one of the following numbers to speak with an operator:
Canada/USA toll-free: 1-800-319-4610
International: +1-604-638-5340

The webcast will be available on the Company’s website for three months thereafter. A taped recording of the conference call may be accessed through September 9, 2023 by dialing 1-800-319-6413 or +1-604-638-9010 and entering the access code 0276.

About Element Fleet Management Corp.

Element Fleet Management (TSX: EFN) is the largest pure-play automotive fleet manager in the world, providing the full range of fleet services and solutions to a growing base of loyal, world-class clients – corporates, governments and not-for-profits – across North America, Australia and New Zealand. Element enjoys proven resilient cash flow, a significant proportion of which is returned to shareholders in the form of dividends and share buybacks; a scalable operating platform that magnifies revenue growth into earnings growth; and an evolving capital-lighter business model that enhances return on equity. Element’s services address every aspect of clients’ fleet requirements, from vehicle acquisition, maintenance, accidents and remarketing, to integrating EVs and managing the complexity of gradual fleet electrification. Clients benefit from Element’s expertise as the largest fleet solutions provider in its markets, offering unmatched economies of scale and insight used to reduce fleet operating costs and improve productivity and performance. For more information, visit elementfleet.com/investor-relations.

CONTACT: Contact:
Michael Barrett
Vice President, Investor Relations
(416) 646-5698
[email protected]

Element-Fleet-Management.png
