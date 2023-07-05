Debra L. Dial Elected to the Hubbell Incorporated Board of Directors

Shelton, CT, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE: HUBB) announces the election of Debra L. Dial as a Director of the company effective July 1, 2023. Ms. Dial brings over 25 years of experience in financial reporting and strategy with a Fortune 20 global telecommunications company. Hubbell has added three new independent directors in the last three years as part of its ongoing Board succession program.

Hubbell’s Chairman, President and CEO, Gerben Bakker said, “We value the deep experience and perspectives in finance and accounting that Debbie Dial will bring to the Hubbell Board as well as her proven leadership skills in areas such as mergers and acquisitions, business strategy, and risk management. Debbie further strengthens Hubbell’s focus on these key areas, and we are excited to welcome her to Hubbell’s Board of Directors.”

Ms. Dial served as the Senior Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer and Controller of AT&T Inc. (“AT&T”), a global telecommunications company, where she recently retired on June 1, 2023. She served as Senior Vice President and Controller of AT&T since 2016. Prior to that, Ms. Dial served in various finance leadership roles at AT&T for twenty years. Prior to joining AT&T, Ms. Dial spent ten years at KPMG in its audit practice, where she held roles of increasing responsibility. Ms. Dial holds a BBA in Accounting from the University of Texas and is a certified public accountant. Ms. Dial also currently serves on the Board of Directors of Dow Inc.

About Hubbell Incorporated

Hubbell Incorporated is a leading manufacturer of utility and electrical solutions enabling customers to operate critical infrastructure safely, reliably and efficiently. With 2022 revenues of $4.9 billion, Hubbell solutions energize and electrify communities in front of and behind the meter. The corporate headquarters is located in Shelton, CT.

