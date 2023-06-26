Insider Buying Alert: Chairman, President & CEO Howell Hilton H Jr Acquires 2000 Shares of Gray Television Inc (GTN)

Author's Avatar
26 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

On June 26, 2023, HOWELL HILTON H JR, the Chairman, President & CEO of Gray Television Inc (

GTN, Financial), purchased 2000 shares of the company. This move is significant as insider buying can often be a positive indicator for the company's future performance.

Howell Hilton H Jr is a seasoned executive with extensive experience in the media industry. As the Chairman, President & CEO of Gray Television Inc, he plays a pivotal role in the company's strategic decisions and overall performance.

Gray Television Inc is a leading media company that owns and operates television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. The company is known for its high-quality content, which includes local news, entertainment, and syndicated programming.

Over the past year, Howell Hilton H Jr has shown a strong buying trend, purchasing a total of 8290 shares and selling none. This suggests a high level of confidence in the company's prospects.

1674206222099677184.jpg

The insider transaction history for Gray Television Inc further supports this positive trend. Over the past year, there have been 13 insider buys and only 2 insider sells. This indicates a strong bullish sentiment among the company's insiders.

On the day of Howell Hilton H Jr's recent buy, shares of Gray Television Inc were trading at $9.19, giving the company a market cap of $734.382 million. The price-earnings ratio stands at 2.32, significantly lower than the industry median of 17.78 and the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock is currently undervalued.

1674206366350180352.jpg

The GF Value, an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, further supports this assessment. With a price of $9.19 and a GuruFocus Value of $27.13, Gray Television Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.34. This indicates that the stock is a possible value trap, and investors should think twice before investing.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts. Despite the potential value trap, the strong insider buying trend and the company's solid fundamentals suggest that Gray Television Inc may still be a good investment opportunity.

In conclusion, the recent insider buying activity by Howell Hilton H Jr, coupled with the company's strong fundamentals and undervalued status, make Gray Television Inc a stock to watch in the coming months.

  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.