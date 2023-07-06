NEWTOWN, Pa., June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating securities fraud and breach of fiduciary duty claims on behalf of shareholders of FinTech Acquisition Corp. IV (“FinTech IV”) ( FTIV), a special purpose acquisition company (“SPAC”), who acquired FinTech IV shares before the closing of its business combination with Perella Weinberg Partners (“PWP”) ( PWP), on or before June 24, 2021. To join this case, go HERE.



Perella Weinberg Partners is an independent advisory and asset management firm that provides expert strategic and financial guidance to a diverse range of clients around the globe. A special meeting of stockholders of FinTech approved the merger on June 22, 2021. The combined company now operates as Perella Weinberg Partners and PWP’s Class A common shares and warrants began trading on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol “PWP” on June 25, 2021.

FinTech IV investors who acquired PWP shares may have claims based on alleged false and misleading statements and/or material omissions contained in the documents used to solicit shareholder approval for the merger between FinTech IV and PWP. Please contact Edelson Lechtzin LLP at 1-844-696-7492 to discuss your investment losses, or by e-mail at [email protected] or [email protected], or you can submit your information online HERE.

