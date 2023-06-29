NetDragon Included in the First "The Sustainability Yearbook (China Edition)" by S&P Global

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

HONG KONG, June 29, 2023

HONG KONG, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited ("NetDragon" or "the Company", Hong Kong Stock Code: 777), a global leader in building internet communities, is pleased to announce that the company is included in the first "The Sustainability Yearbook 2023 (China Edition)" by S&P Global due to its dedication in ESG commitment and practices.

NetDragon_Websoft_Holdings_Limited_Logo.jpg

S&P Global has been publishing the global edition of "The Sustainability Yearbook" for 16 consecutive years, garnering extensive recognition from global stakeholders. The inaugural "The Sustainability Yearbook (China Edition)" was released by S&P Global this year with the aim of identifying and recognizing Chinese corporations that demonstrate sustainability advantages in their respective industries. The Yearbook evaluated around 1,600 Chinese corporations from 60 industries, and only the top 15% of corporations in each industry with S&P Global ESG score of 30 or above and no less than 30% from the industry's highest score are eligible for inclusion in the Yearbook. NetDragon proudly joins such exclusive group of 88 selected corporations featured in this first edition of the yearbook. The Company notably achieved a ESG score of 40, positioning itself in the top 7% within the Interactive Media, Services, and Home Entertainment industry evaluated by S&P Global.

In May 2023, NetDragon was also rated as a "low risk" company by Morningstar Sustainalytics, a leading independent global ESG research, rating and analysis firm that provides ESG research services to investors around the world.

NetDragon will continue to be committed to maintaining high standards of environmental protection, social responsibility, and corporate governance with the aim of achieving sound business returns backed by practical sustainability measures.

About NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited

NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited (HKSE: 0777) is a global leader in building internet communities with a long track record of developing and scaling multiple internet and mobile platforms that impact hundreds of millions of users, including previous establishments of China's first online gaming portal, 17173.com, and China's most influential smartphone app store platform, 91 Wireless.  

Established in 1999, NetDragon is one of the most reputable and well-known online game developers in China with a history of successful game titles including Eudemons Online, Heroes Evolved, Conquer Online and Under Oath. In recent years, NetDragon has also started to scale its online education business on the back of management's vision to create the largest global online learning community, and to bring best-in-class blended learning solutions to every school around the world.  

For investor enquiries, please contact:

Maggie Zhou
Senior Director of Investor Relations
Email: [email protected] / [email protected]
Website: ir.netdragon.com

favicon.png?sn=CN46108&sd=2023-06-29 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/netdragon-included-in-the-first-the-sustainability-yearbook-china-edition-by-sp-global-301866677.html

SOURCE NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN46108&Transmission_Id=202306290205PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN46108&DateId=20230629
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.