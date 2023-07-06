LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2023 / The Company announces that on 28 June 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 5 May 2023 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 21 February 2023, as announced on 21 February 2023.

Date of purchase: 28 June 2023 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 51,626 Lowest price paid per share: £ 52.9800 Highest price paid per share: £ 53.8000 Average price paid per share: £ 53.5954

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 170,338,350 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).

A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: 51,626 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057

Date of purchases: 28 June 2023

Investment firm: GSI

Aggregated information

London Stock Exchange

Cboe BXE

Cboe CXE

Turquoise

Number of ordinary shares purchased

51,626

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 53.8000

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 52.9800

Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)

£ 53.5954

Detailed information

Transaction Date

Time

Time Zone

Volume

Price (GBP)

Trading Venue

Transaction ID

28/06/2023

08:25:35

BST

12

53.1600

XLON

794810147409110

28/06/2023

08:25:35

BST

74

53.1600

XLON

794810147409109

28/06/2023

08:25:35

BST

87

53.1600

XLON

794810147409111

28/06/2023

08:44:23

BST

212

53.1000

XLON

794810147410402

28/06/2023

08:45:20

BST

89

53.0800

XLON

794810147410456

28/06/2023

08:51:29

BST

75

53.0800

XLON

794810147410822

28/06/2023

09:02:37

BST

102

53.0200

XLON

794810147411554

28/06/2023

09:02:48

BST

24

53.0200

XLON

794810147411566

28/06/2023

09:02:48

BST

98

53.0200

XLON

794810147411563

28/06/2023

09:02:48

BST

121

53.0200

XLON

794810147411565

28/06/2023

09:10:27

BST

41

53.0600

XLON

794810147411971

28/06/2023

09:10:27

BST

62

53.0600

XLON

794810147411970

28/06/2023

09:14:51

BST

131

53.0200

XLON

794810147412229

28/06/2023

09:14:51

BST

339

53.0400

XLON

794810147412218

28/06/2023

09:35:02

BST

116

53.0000

XLON

794810147413345

28/06/2023

09:36:39

BST

52

52.9800

XLON

794810147413442

28/06/2023

09:36:49

BST

142

52.9800

XLON

794810147413475

28/06/2023

09:56:59

BST

42

53.0800

XLON

794810147414544

28/06/2023

09:56:59

BST

70

53.0800

XLON

794810147414541

28/06/2023

09:56:59

BST

70

53.0800

XLON

794810147414542

28/06/2023

09:56:59

BST

80

53.0800

XLON

794810147414543

28/06/2023

09:56:59

BST

295

53.0800

XLON

794810147414535

28/06/2023

09:57:14

BST

19

53.0400

XLON

794810147414551

28/06/2023

09:57:14

BST

86

53.0400

XLON

794810147414552

28/06/2023

10:01:43

BST

143

53.0400

XLON

794810147414708

28/06/2023

10:01:43

BST

196

53.0600

XLON

794810147414704

28/06/2023

10:18:20

BST

275

53.0400

XLON

794810147415627

28/06/2023

10:19:48

BST

127

53.0200

XLON

794810147415727

28/06/2023

10:20:33

BST

111

52.9800

XLON

794810147415782

28/06/2023

10:24:35

BST

39

53.0200

XLON

794810147415971

28/06/2023

10:27:27

BST

88

53.0000

XLON

794810147416121

28/06/2023

10:27:27

BST

107

53.0000

XLON

794810147416117

28/06/2023

10:27:27

BST

252

53.0000

XLON

794810147416118

28/06/2023

10:38:27

BST

35

53.0000

XLON

794810147416571

28/06/2023

10:38:27

BST

53

53.0000

XLON

794810147416570

28/06/2023

10:38:27

BST

73

53.0000

XLON

794810147416568

28/06/2023

10:50:07

BST

80

53.0000

XLON

794810147417060

28/06/2023

10:50:07

BST

101

53.0000

XLON

794810147417061

28/06/2023

11:00:27

BST

169

53.1200

XLON

794810147417592

28/06/2023

11:17:41

BST

106

53.2800

XLON

794810147418330

28/06/2023

11:18:22

BST

79

53.2600

XLON

794810147418371

28/06/2023

11:18:22

BST

89

53.2600

XLON

794810147418372

28/06/2023

11:20:48

BST

47

53.2600

XLON

794810147418574

28/06/2023

11:20:48

BST

54

53.2600

XLON

794810147418566

28/06/2023

11:20:48

BST

85

53.2600

XLON

794810147418572

28/06/2023

11:20:48

BST

100

53.2600

XLON

794810147418573

28/06/2023

11:20:48

BST

124

53.2600

XLON

794810147418567

28/06/2023

11:30:02

BST

347

53.3200

XLON

794810147419016

28/06/2023

11:30:07

BST

61

53.3000

XLON

794810147419066

28/06/2023

11:30:07

BST

230

53.3000

XLON

794810147419067

28/06/2023

11:33:38

BST

125

53.3200

XLON

794810147419263

28/06/2023

11:33:38

BST

162

53.3200

XLON

794810147419259

28/06/2023

11:33:39

BST

6

53.3000

XLON

794810147419268

28/06/2023

11:33:39

BST

92

53.3000

XLON

794810147419267

28/06/2023

11:36:25

BST

154

53.2800

XLON

794810147419370

28/06/2023

11:37:24

BST

32

53.3000

XLON

794810147419415

28/06/2023

11:37:24

BST

49

53.3000

XLON

794810147419416

28/06/2023

11:40:59

BST

20

53.2800

XLON

794810147419534

28/06/2023

11:40:59

BST

101

53.2800

XLON

794810147419533

28/06/2023

11:46:24

BST

15

53.3000

XLON

794810147419736

28/06/2023

11:46:24

BST

23

53.3000

XLON

794810147419737

28/06/2023

11:46:24

BST

37

53.3000

XLON

794810147419738

28/06/2023

11:49:58

BST

226

53.3200

XLON

794810147419889

28/06/2023

12:05:07

BST

124

53.3800

XLON

794810147420504

28/06/2023

12:05:07

BST

215

53.3800

XLON

794810147420503

28/06/2023

12:06:31

BST

110

53.3800

XLON

794810147420547

28/06/2023

12:19:57

BST

69

53.4600

XLON

794810147421056

28/06/2023

12:19:57

BST

79

53.4600

XLON

794810147421057

28/06/2023

12:19:57

BST

133

53.4600

XLON

794810147421061

28/06/2023

12:22:40

BST

44

53.4400

XLON

794810147421127

28/06/2023

12:22:40

BST

49

53.4400

XLON

794810147421121

28/06/2023

12:22:40

BST

51

53.4400

XLON

794810147421122

28/06/2023

12:22:40

BST

159

53.4400

XLON

794810147421126

28/06/2023

12:22:40

BST

212

53.4400

XLON

794810147421120

28/06/2023

12:32:10

BST

2

53.4800

XLON

794810147421468

28/06/2023

12:32:10

BST

62

53.4800

XLON

794810147421467

28/06/2023

12:32:10

BST

86

53.4800

XLON

794810147421466

28/06/2023

12:34:27

BST

46

53.4800

XLON

794810147421545

28/06/2023

12:34:27

BST

144

53.4800

XLON

794810147421546

28/06/2023

12:37:44

BST

83

53.4600

XLON

794810147421683

28/06/2023

12:37:44

BST

85

53.4600

XLON

794810147421681

28/06/2023

12:52:02

BST

28

53.4600

XLON

794810147422325

28/06/2023

12:52:02

BST

81

53.4600

XLON

794810147422326

28/06/2023

12:52:04

BST

19

53.4600

XLON

794810147422332

28/06/2023

12:52:04

BST

67

53.4600

XLON

794810147422331

28/06/2023

12:59:57

BST

99

53.4600

XLON

794810147422649

28/06/2023

13:01:43

BST

84

53.4600

XLON

794810147422706

28/06/2023

13:10:11

BST

238

53.4400

XLON

794810147423148

28/06/2023

13:29:56

BST

189

53.5000

XLON

794810147423941

28/06/2023

13:36:12

BST

323

53.5400

XLON

794810147424455

28/06/2023

13:36:13

BST

110

53.5400

XLON

794810147424457

28/06/2023

13:36:13

BST

228

53.5400

XLON

794810147424458

28/06/2023

13:36:13

BST

231

53.5400

XLON

794810147424459

28/06/2023

13:36:19

BST

201

53.5200

XLON

794810147424469

28/06/2023

13:36:50

BST

117

53.5000

XLON

794810147424503

28/06/2023

13:36:50

BST

126

53.5000

XLON

794810147424502

28/06/2023

13:39:02

BST

101

53.5200

XLON

794810147424634

28/06/2023

13:39:02

BST

146

53.5200

XLON

794810147424636

28/06/2023

13:39:24

BST

76

53.5000

XLON

794810147424653

28/06/2023

13:41:04

BST

202

53.4800

XLON

794810147424845

28/06/2023

13:41:10

BST

48

53.4800

XLON

794810147424855

28/06/2023

13:44:15

BST

111

53.5000

XLON

794810147425028

28/06/2023

13:48:01

BST

246

53.5400

XLON

794810147425222

28/06/2023

13:51:30

BST

358

53.5000

XLON

794810147425419

28/06/2023

14:06:39

BST

29

53.5800

XLON

794810147426554

28/06/2023

14:06:39

BST

45

53.5800

XLON

794810147426549

28/06/2023

14:06:39

BST

59

53.5800

XLON

794810147426553

28/06/2023

14:06:39

BST

278

53.5800

XLON

794810147426548

28/06/2023

14:08:23

BST

106

53.6200

XLON

794810147426655

28/06/2023

14:14:15

BST

347

53.6400

XLON

794810147427178

28/06/2023

14:14:16

BST

52

53.6400

XLON

794810147427184

28/06/2023

14:14:16

BST

60

53.6400

XLON

794810147427182

28/06/2023

14:14:16

BST

90

53.6400

XLON

794810147427181

28/06/2023

14:14:16

BST

91

53.6400

XLON

794810147427183

28/06/2023

14:14:17

BST

90

53.6200

XLON

794810147427195

28/06/2023

14:15:46

BST

128