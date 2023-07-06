Mitsubishi Shipbuilding and NYK Line Obtain Approval in Principle (AiP) from Japan's Classification Society ClassNK for Ammonia and LCO2 Carrier

- Merger of Mitsubishi Shipbuilding's advanced gas handling technologies with NYK Line's wealth of knowledge in ship operations
- Commitment to developing various technologies for the launch of ammonia and LCO2 carrier, for which demand is expected to increase in the future

TOKYO, June 29, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Co., Ltd., a part of the Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group, and Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK Line) have been granted Approval in Principle (AiP)(1) from the Japanese classification society ClassNK for a ship that can transport ammonia and liquefied CO2 (LCO2).

Image of an ammonia and liquefied CO2 carrier

Example of operation of a "transport vessel that combines ammonia and liquefied CO2"


LCO2 carriers play an important role as one of the means of efficiently transporting captured and liquefied CO2 to storage sites or effective use sites in the CCUS (Carbon dioxide Capture, Utilization and Storage)(2) value chain, which is attracting attention as one of the means to realize a low-carbon and decarbonized society. Ammonia is attracting worldwide interest as a next-generation clean energy that does not emit CO2 during combustion. The movement to strategically utilize ammonia in decarbonization is also gaining momentum worldwide.

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding and NYK Line have been working on the technological development of ammonia or LCO2 dedicated carriers, and both companies have already been collaborating on the technical development of large LCO2 carriers. With this acquisition of AiP, the two companies will utilize their accumulated knowledge of ammonia and LCO2 to aim for the safe and economical transportation of ammonia and LCO2 on the same carrier. In that case, the carrier could transport ammonia to thermal power plants on the outbound route and then carry CO2 emitted from thermal power plants to storage sites on the return route.

MHI Group is strategically working to strengthen the energy transition business, and Mitsubishi Shipbuilding is promoting the development and commercialization of ammonia and LCO2 carriers as a marine system integrator, aiming to build a value chain that spans land and sea and realize a decarbonized society. In addition, NYK Line will continue to develop various technologies, including "ammonia and liquefied CO2 carriers," through the AiP acquired this time, utilizing its abundant knowledge of ship operations. NYK Line will contribute to realizing a carbon-neutral society by promoting the establishment of the CCUS value chain and the ammonia value chain.

(1) Approval in Principle (AiP) indicates that a certification body has reviewed the basic design and confirmed that it meets the technical requirements and standards for safety. The inspection of this system was conducted based on the IGC Code that applies to marine vessels that transport liquefied gas in bulk and ClassNK's ship classification regulations.
(2) CCUS refers to "carbon capture, utilization and storage" and is a process that captures CO2 released from thermal power plants, factories, etc. and either uses it in production processes for crops, chemicals, construction materials, etc. or stores it in a stable underground geological formation.

