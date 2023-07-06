Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT, Financial), a global climate innovator, announced today it has earned the Great Place to Work Certification for the third consecutive year.

The certification is based entirely on feedback from the company’s employees. This year, 87% of Trane Technologies’ employees say it’s a great place to work compared to 57% at a typical U.S.-based company. Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

“At Trane Technologies, we are committed to creating an inclusive, uplifting and engaging culture where people feel empowered to help us deliver on our purpose-driven strategy – boldly challenging what’s possible for a sustainable world,” said Mairéad Magner, senior vice president and chief human resources officer, Trane Technologies. “Our people are our most competitive advantage and investing in their growth and advancement drives our culture, innovation and continued success.”

Employees surveyed gave the company high marks – 90% and above - for the amount of responsibility they are given; how welcome newcomers are made to feel; and management’s honest and ethical business practices.

Recently, Trane Technologies redefined the expectations for how employees should experience its workplace—often referred to as an employee value proposition (EVP)—by asking two key questions: Why should employees join Trane Technologies and why should they stay? Our EVP promises all employees a work environment where people uplift one another, make a positive impact on the planet and can thrive both at work and at home.

"Great Place to Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place to Work. “By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Trane Technologies stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

Trane Technologies is looking for passionate, pioneering people who are connected by a bold purpose, energized about their work and want to grow and have meaningful career experiences. Visit our careers page to learn more.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies is a global climate innovator. Through our strategic brands Trane® and Thermo King®, and our portfolio of environmentally responsible products and services, we bring efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes and transportation. For more on Trane Technologies, visit tranetechnologies.com.

About Great Place to Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place to Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

