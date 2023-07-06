Alarm.com has partnered with California-based builder New Home Co. to power a suite of innovative smart home technology services for new homeowners as part of the launch of the updated smart home program called EVO. New Home Co. buyers will receive an EVO base system that includes a 7” touchscreen smart home panel, Alarm.com video doorbell, smart thermostat, smart garage opener, smart ready switches, and more, all accessible through a single app.

In 2022, New Home Co. built 790 homes, and the business has plans to aggressively expand its footprint into new markets this year with this new integrated package. The collaboration was driven by Alarm.com’s Builder Program, an award-winning initiative that facilitates new partnerships between builders and Alarm.com service providers, who will play an integral role throughout.

“We are excited to partner with New Home Co. as the power behind their suite of innovative services to offer new homeowners the best in smart home technology. Our platform provides a seamless way for builders, like New Home Co., to build and sell homes while providing a world-class smart home solution for their buyers,” said Shawn Barry, Alarm.com Vice President, Strategic Sales. “We continue to see homebuyers’ enthusiasm for smart home technology grow and we believe that our service providers offer a huge advantage for builders looking to rapidly deploy smart home solutions.”

“Through our partnership with Alarm.com, we’re offering an array of modern digital amenities to provide our buyers the systems that best meet their lifestyle needs,” said Megan Eltringham, Corporate Vice President of Marketing for New Home Co. “We’re thrilled to have Alarm.com join us in bringing the most intelligent and well-designed homes to the market.”

New Home Co. is a western regional builder and real estate development company headquartered in Irvine, Calif. It has divisions within select growth markets in California, Arizona, Colorado, Oregon, and Washington. New Home Co. is one of the most awarded homebuilders in the United States. It was named 2019 Builder of the Year by Professional Builder and is a multi-year recipient of “The Eliant” for providing the Best Overall Customer Experience in North America in the Eliant Homebuyers’ Choice Awards. New Home Co. has won hundreds of awards in the homebuilding industry for its design and planning excellence, dozens of “Community of the Year” awards, and was recognized five straight years for creating the best community or master plan in all the United States. For more information, visit NewHomeCo.com.

Alarm.com-powered systems are professionally installed and monitored and are customized for each home and family. For more information on the broader Alarm.com ecosystem of products and services, visit https://alarm.com. For more information about the Alarm.com Builder Program, visit https://alarm.com/builder.

