Whitestone REIT Announces Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Webcast and Conference Call

2 hours ago
HOUSTON, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whitestone REIT (:WSR) (“Whitestone” or the “Company”) today announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023, after the market close on Tuesday, August 1, 2023.

The Company will host a webcast and conference call to discuss the results on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time. The call will be led by Dave Holeman, Chief Executive Officer. The webcast and conference call access information is as follows:

Dial-in number for domestic participants:1-877-407-0784
Dial-in number for international participants:1-201-689-8560
Passcode:13734725

The conference call will be recorded, and a telephone replay will be available through Aug 16, 2023.

Replay access information is as follows:

Replay number for domestic participants:1-844-512-2921
Replay number for international participants:1-412-317-6671
Passcode:13734725

To listen to a live webcast of the conference call, please visit Whitestone's investor relations website, and then click on the webcast link. A replay of the call will be available on Whitestone’s website via the webcast link. In addition, a transcript of the call will be posted under News and Events within 2 days after the call.

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone REIT (: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio.

Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities. The Company believes its strong community connections and deep tenant relationships are key to the success of its current centers and its acquisition strategy. For additional information, please visit the Company's investor relations website.

Investor and Media Contact:

David Mordy
Director of Investor Relations
Whitestone REIT
(713) 435-2219
[email protected]

