Greenbrier Reports Third Quarter Results

2 hours ago
LAKE OSWEGO, Ore., June 29, 2023

GAAP EPS of $0.64 includes $13 million loss related to sale and exit of Gunderson Marine

Adjusted EPS of $1.02

Increases dividend by 11% to $0.30 per share

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE: GBX) ("Greenbrier"), a leading international supplier of equipment and services to global freight transportation markets, today reported financial results for its third fiscal quarter ended May 31, 2023.

Third Quarter Highlights

  • New railcar orders for 4,600 units valued at $650 million and deliveries of 6,600 units; subsequent to the end of the quarter, received orders for 7,900 units valued at $975 million.
  • New railcar backlog of 23,400 units with an estimated value of $2.9 billion as of May 31, 2023; excludes orders received subsequent to the end of the quarter and railcar conversion backlog of 1,000 units.
  • Strong quarter end liquidity of $665 million, including $321 million in cash and $344 million of available borrowing capacity.
  • Net earnings of $27 million and Net earnings attributable to Greenbrier of $21 million, or $0.64 per diluted share. Results include $13 million ($0.38 per share), net of tax, of Gunderson loss on sale and exit related costs.
  • Adjusted net earnings attributable to Greenbrier of $34 million or $1.02 per diluted share.
  • Revenue of $1.0 billion, operating cash flow of $98 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $97 million.
  • Repurchased 1.2 million shares of stock for $32 million; $54 million remaining under current share repurchase program.
  • Board increases quarterly dividend by 11% to $0.30 per share, payable on August 8, 2023 to shareholders of record as of July 18, 2023. Represents Greenbrier's 37th consecutive quarterly dividend.

"Greenbrier's performance in the third quarter reflects continued operating momentum and strong commercial activity. Our results demonstrated the early impact of operational initiatives described during our Investor Day in April. In particular, certain manufacturing efficiencies were achieved ahead of plan, and we expect further improvement," said Lorie L. Tekorius, CEO and President. "Our new railcar backlog provides strong revenue visibility and further confidence as we execute our strategic plan. We are excited as we embark on our multi-year strategy, including a substantial lease fleet investment. This will maximize Greenbrier's financial performance during periods of strong market demand and stabilize performance at higher levels when demand is less favorable."

Business Update & Outlook

Greenbrier held its inaugural Investor Day on April 12, 2023. During the Investor Day, Greenbrier unveiled long-term financial targets, including:

  • Growth of +100% in annual recurring revenue from its Leasing & Management Services segment;
  • Aggregate gross margin in the mid-teens by fiscal 2026; and
  • Return on invested capital of between 10% and 14% by fiscal 2026.

Greenbrier will provide updates against the targets as part of the Q4 and Fiscal 2023 report in October 2023. Based on current trends and production schedules, Greenbrier is updating guidance for fiscal 2023:

  • Deliveries of 25,000 – 26,000 units including approximately 1,000 units in Greenbrier-Maxion (Brazil)
  • Revenue of $3.8$3.9 billion
  • Capital expenditures of $280 million in Leasing & Management Services, $90 million in Manufacturing and $15 million in Maintenance Services
    • Proceeds of equipment sales are $76 million
  • Consolidated gross margin % in the low double-digits is unchanged.

Financial Summary

Q3 FY23

Q2 FY23

Sequential Comparison – Main Drivers

Revenue

$1.0B

$1.1B

Timing of syndication activity partially offset by improved volumes and pricing in Maintenance Services

Gross margin

$128.1M

$116.8M

Improved operating efficiencies in Manufacturing and higher pricing and volumes in Maintenance Services

Gross margin %

12.3 %

10.4 %

Selling and administrative

$63.3M

$59.0M

Increased employee related costs due to higher incentive compensation expense as a result of increased profitability

Net gain on disposition of

equipment

$2.3M

$9.6M

Timing of gains from ongoing fleet optimization

Adjusted EBITDA

$96.9M

$97.9M

See reconciliation at conclusion of Supplemental Information

Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest

($5.4M)

($3.7M)

Partners' share of consolidated JV's operating results including timing of syndication activity

Adjusted net earnings attributable to Greenbrier

$34.0M(1)

$33.8M(2)

Adjusted diluted EPS

$1.02(1)

$0.99(2)

(1)

Excludes $12.7 million ($0.38 per share), net of tax, of Gunderson loss on sale and exit related costs. Reconciliations for Adjusted metrics can be found at the conclusion of Supplemental Information.

(2)

Excludes $0.7 million ($0.02 per share), net of tax, of Gunderson exit related costs. Reconciliations for Adjusted metrics can be found at the conclusion of Supplemental Information.

Segment Summary

Q3 FY23

Q2 FY23

Sequential Comparison – Main Drivers

Manufacturing

Revenue

$870.2M

$968.6M

Timing of syndication activity resulting in fewer syndicated deliveries

Gross margin

$83.7M

$67.4M

Improved operating efficiencies

Gross margin %

9.6 %

7.0 %

Earnings from operations

$44.1M

$46.6M

Operating margin %(1)

5.1 %

4.8 %

Deliveries (2)

6,400

7,200

Timing of syndication activity

Maintenance Services

Revenue

$122.9M

$98.0M

Improved pricing and volumes

Gross margin %

10.7 %

8.6 %

Improved pricing, volumes and operating efficiencies

Earnings from operations

$11.0M

$6.8M

Operating margin % (1)

9.0 %

6.9 %

Leasing & Management Services

Revenue

$45.0M

$55.4M

Timing of syndication activity

Gross margin %

69.6 %

74.0 %

Earnings from operations

$25.9M

$40.7M

More normalized operating margin due to timing of syndication activity and gains from ongoing fleet optimization

Operating margin % (1)

57.6 %

73.5 %

Fleet utilization

98.6 %

98.7 %

(1)

See supplemental segment information in Supplemental Information additional detail.

(2)

Excludes Brazil deliveries which are not consolidated into Manufacturing revenue and margins.

Conference Call

Greenbrier will host a teleconference to discuss its third quarter 2023 results. In conjunction with this news release, Greenbrier has posted a supplemental earnings presentation to our website. Teleconference details are as follows:

  • June 29, 2023
  • 8:00 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time
  • Phone: 1-888-317-6003 (Toll Free) 1-412-317-6061 (International), Entry Number "6855329"
  • Real-time Audio Access: ("Newsroom" at http://www.gbrx.com)
  • Please access the site 10-15 minutes prior to the start time.

About Greenbrier

Greenbrier, headquartered in Lake Oswego, Oregon, is a leading international supplier of equipment and services to global freight transportation markets. Through its wholly-owned subsidiaries and joint ventures, Greenbrier designs, builds and markets freight railcars and marine barges in North America, Europe and Brazil. We are a leading provider of freight railcar wheel services, parts, maintenance and retrofitting services in North America through our maintenance services business unit. GBX Leasing (GBXL) is a special purpose subsidiary that owns and manages a portfolio of leased railcars that originate primarily from Greenbrier's manufacturing operations. GBXL and Greenbrier own a lease fleet of approximately 12,500 railcars. Greenbrier manages 409,000 railcars and offers railcar management, regulatory compliance services and leasing services to railroads and other railcars owners in North America. Learn more about Greenbrier at www.gbrx.com.

THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In millions, unaudited)

May 31,

2023

February 28,

2023

November 30,
2022

August 31,

2022

May 31,

2022

Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$ 321.4

$ 379.9

$ 263.3

$ 543.0

$ 449.7

Restricted cash

20.1

19.7

17.2

16.1

16.1

Accounts receivable, net

533.6

571.5

495.6

501.2

464.8

Income tax receivable

29.8

22.4

28.9

39.8

129.4

Inventories

888.0

910.6

874.9

815.3

781.7

Leased railcars for syndication

119.4

102.5

272.5

111.1

142.9

Equipment on operating leases, net

941.0

891.8

836.2

770.9

676.1

Property, plant and equipment, net

600.4

618.4

617.6

645.2

642.7

Investment in unconsolidated affiliates

86.4

83.4

94.2

92.5

96.2

Intangibles and other assets, net

253.3

224.0

189.0

189.1

177.8

Goodwill

128.3

128.3

127.7

127.3

128.7

$ 3,921.7

$ 3,952.5

$ 3,817.1

$ 3,851.5

$ 3,706.1

Liabilities and Equity

Revolving notes

$ 280.0

$ 310.3

$ 290.5

$ 296.6

$ 303.3

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

741.6

722.6

676.5

725.1

639.0

Deferred income taxes

88.3

70.2

49.8

68.6

72.9

Deferred revenue

56.6

73.0

53.2

35.3

33.3

Notes payable, net

1,320.3

1,327.0

1,301.5

1,269.1

1,202.6

Contingently redeemable noncontrolling interest

54.1

27.5

27.7

27.7

27.8

Total equity – Greenbrier

1,232.7

1,277.3

1,265.8

1,276.9

1,270.4

Noncontrolling interest

148.1

144.6

152.1

152.2

156.8

Total equity

1,380.8

1,421.9

1,417.9

1,429.1

1,427.2

$ 3,921.7

$ 3,952.5

$ 3,817.1

$ 3,851.5

$ 3,706.1

THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In millions, except number of shares which are reflected in thousands and per share amounts, unaudited)

Three Months Ended

May 31,

Nine Months Ended

May 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022

Revenue

Manufacturing

$ 870.2

$ 650.9

$ 2,485.3

$ 1,659.1

Maintenance Services

122.9

101.5

306.4

260.5

Leasing & Management Services

45.0

41.1

134.9

107.4

1,038.1

793.5

2,926.6

2,027.0

Cost of revenue

Manufacturing

786.5

611.3

2,292.2

1,567.9

Maintenance Services

109.8

91.1

279.0

244.0

Leasing & Management Services

13.7

14.8

41.0

36.4

910.0

717.2

2,612.2

1,848.3

Margin

128.1

76.3

314.4

178.7

Selling and administrative expense

63.3

57.4

175.7

156.4

Net gain on disposition of equipment

(2.3)

(0.7)

(15.2)

(34.3)

Asset impairment, disposal, and exit costs

16.4

-

40.6

-

Earnings from operations

50.7

19.6

113.3

56.6

Other costs

Interest and foreign exchange

22.8

14.9

64.0

39.3

Earnings before income taxes and earnings from

unconsolidated affiliates

27.9

4.7

49.3

17.3

Income tax expense

(3.6)

(1.1)

(11.7)

(2.9)

Earnings before earnings from

unconsolidated affiliates

24.3

3.6

37.6

14.4

Earnings from unconsolidated affiliates

2.4

4.0

8.6

10.0

Net earnings

26.7

7.6

46.2

24.4

Net (earnings) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest

(5.4)

(4.5)

(8.5)

2.3

Net earnings attributable to Greenbrier

$ 21.3

$ 3.1

$ 37.7

$ 26.7

Basic earnings per common share:

$ 0.67

$ 0.10

$ 1.17

$ 0.82

Diluted earnings per common share:

$ 0.64

$ 0.09

$ 1.13

$ 0.79

Weighted average common shares:

Basic

31,757

32,588

32,346

32,560

Diluted

33,571

33,661

33,344

33,626

Dividends declared per common share

$ 0.27

$ 0.27

$ 0.81

$ 0.81

THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In millions, unaudited)

Nine Months Ended
May 31,

2023

2022

Cash flows from operating activities

Net earnings

$ 46.2

$ 24.4

Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net

cash used in operating activities:

Deferred income taxes

(18.4)

16.9

