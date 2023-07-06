Urban Edge Properties (NYSE: UE) today announced that it has issued its 2022 Environmental, Social, and Governance (“ESG”) Report outlining the Company’s ESG strategies, policies, achievements, and environmental performance metrics. The full report can be found on the ESG page of our website.

Highlights of Urban Edge’s 2022 ESG program include:

Demonstrated exceptional progress in sustainability performance, achieving a 45% improvement in our GRESB score within a single year;

Set short and medium-term greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets of 30% by 2025 and 50% by 2030 as compared to a 2015 base year;

Received recognition as a Green Lease Leader by the Department of Energy's Better Buildings Alliance and the Institute for Market Transformation;

Completed our first ESG materiality assessment to determine the issues most important to our stakeholders;

Upgraded our parking lots with LED lighting at more than 90% of landlord-controlled properties;

Recycled over 4,000 metric tons of waste achieving a 33% waste diversion rate, an increase of 6% compared to 2021; and

Named one of the best places to work in NJ by NJBIZ, a leading provider of business news in New Jersey.

“We are proud of our accomplishments to improve sustainable performance throughout our company while driving value for all our stakeholders and making a positive impact on the local communities in which we operate,” noted Jeff Olson, Chairman and CEO. “We look forward to continued collaboration with our employees, tenants, customers, and other stakeholders as we continue our pursuit of creating a sustainable future.”

ABOUT URBAN EDGE PROPERTIES

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, D.C. to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230629106926/en/