Urban Edge Properties Announces Release of 2022 ESG Report

Author's Avatar
41 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE: UE) today announced that it has issued its 2022 Environmental, Social, and Governance (“ESG”) Report outlining the Company’s ESG strategies, policies, achievements, and environmental performance metrics. The full report can be found on the ESG page of our website.

Highlights of Urban Edge’s 2022 ESG program include:

  • Demonstrated exceptional progress in sustainability performance, achieving a 45% improvement in our GRESB score within a single year;
  • Set short and medium-term greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets of 30% by 2025 and 50% by 2030 as compared to a 2015 base year;
  • Received recognition as a Green Lease Leader by the Department of Energy's Better Buildings Alliance and the Institute for Market Transformation;
  • Completed our first ESG materiality assessment to determine the issues most important to our stakeholders;
  • Upgraded our parking lots with LED lighting at more than 90% of landlord-controlled properties;
  • Recycled over 4,000 metric tons of waste achieving a 33% waste diversion rate, an increase of 6% compared to 2021; and
  • Named one of the best places to work in NJ by NJBIZ, a leading provider of business news in New Jersey.

“We are proud of our accomplishments to improve sustainable performance throughout our company while driving value for all our stakeholders and making a positive impact on the local communities in which we operate,” noted Jeff Olson, Chairman and CEO. “We look forward to continued collaboration with our employees, tenants, customers, and other stakeholders as we continue our pursuit of creating a sustainable future.”

ABOUT URBAN EDGE PROPERTIES

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, D.C. to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230629106926r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230629106926/en/

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.