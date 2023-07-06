LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2023 / Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (CSE:PLTH)( OTCQX:PLNHF , Financial) ("Planet 13" or the "Company"), a leading vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis company, today announced the return of Cannabition (headed by Keneh Ventures), a brand-new 12,000 square foot whimsical and visually breathtaking environment, tailor-made for cannabis enthusiasts seeking an awe-inspiring and "Instagrammable" experience.

Leading the charge as Creative Director is David Korins, the visionary genius behind the dazzling sets of Broadway's most iconic recent blockbusters, including Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen, Beetlejuice, and many more. Recently recognized as one of AdWeek's 'Creative 100,' Korins brings his unparalleled creativity and expertise to spearhead the mesmerizing design of Cannabition's 12,000 square foot presence.

"I've had the incredible privilege of visually telling some of the most extraordinary stories in recent years, but none compare to the history, passion, tragedy, and triumph embodied by the cannabis story in America," said David Korins. "Being entrusted with bringing this captivating narrative to life in an educational yet enthralling manner is a distinct honor, and I simply can't wait to dive into the exhilarating world of the new Cannabition."

"We can't wait to have Cannabition open in our SuperStore with its fascinating interactive exhibits to continue to separate Planet 13 Las Vegas as a one-of-a-kind immersive entertainment experience for our customers," said Bob Groesbeck, Co-CEO of Planet 13. "Along with this amazing instagrammable experience, we are adding a first of its kind consumption lounge adjacent to Cannabition with space for live entertainment. We are executing our stated strategy of filling out the remaining space at the Las Vegas SuperStore to drive more foot traffic, reduce lease expenses, and diversify revenue streams."

Construction of Cannabition is expected to be finished in Q1 2024.

About Planet 13

Planet 13 (www.planet13holdings.com) is a vertically integrated cannabis company, with award-winning cultivation, production and dispensary operations in Las Vegas and in Orange County, California. Planet 13 also holds a medical marijuana treatment center license in Florida and a conditional Social-Equity Justice Involved dispensing license in the Chicago region of Illinois. Planet 13's mission is to build a recognizable global brand known for world-class dispensary operations and a creator of innovative cannabis products. Planet 13's shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol PLTH and are quoted on the OTCQX under the symbol PLNHF.

