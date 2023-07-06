Flat Footed LLC (together with its affiliates, “FFL” or “we”), a top shareholder of Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) (“DHC” or the “Company”) and the owner of approximately 9.8% of the outstanding common shares of the Company, today announced that it has filed a definitive proxy statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and sent a letter to shareholders in connection with its opposition to the Company’s proposed merger with Office Properties Income Trust (Nasdaq: OPI) (“OPI”).

FFL is urging shareholders to vote AGAINST DHC’s value-destructive merger with OPI on theGOLD Proxy Card at the upcoming special meeting of shareholders (the “Special Meeting”) scheduled for August 9, 2023. The definitive proxy statement is available on the SEC’s website here.

FFL is urging shareholders to vote AGAINST DHC's value-destructive merger with OPI on theGOLD Proxy Card at the upcoming special meeting of shareholders (the "Special Meeting") scheduled for August 9, 2023. The definitive proxy statement is available on the SEC's website here.

FFL Urges DHC Shareholders to Vote AGAINST ALL of the Company's Proposals on the GOLD Proxy Card at the Company's August 9th Special Meeting.

Voting AGAINST DHC's Proposed Merger with OPI and the Company's Adjournment Proposal Can Protect the Value of Your Investment.

Visit www.SaveDHC.com to Sign Up for Important Updates and Obtain Information on How to Vote the GOLD Proxy Card.

About Flat Footed

Flat Footed LLC is a special situation, value-oriented investment management firm focused on leveraged, asset-heavy companies with complex capital structures. The Flat Footed LLC team has cumulatively managed $2.8 billion since founding their first fund together in 1999. For more information, visit www.flatfootedllc.com.

