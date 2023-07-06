Alaunos Therapeutics Announces Presentation at the 2nd Hawaii Global Summit on Thoracic Malignancies

Article's Main Image

HOUSTON, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (“Alaunos” or the “Company”) ( TCRT), a leading T-cell receptor (TCR) cell therapy company advancing a clinical-stage pipeline of therapeutics for solid tumors, today announced that the Company will present at the 2nd Hawaii Global Summit on Thoracic Malignancies taking place June 27 – July 1, 2023.

Alaunos Director of Translational Sciences Matthew Collinson-Pautz, Ph.D., will discuss the Company’s TCR-T therapy in solid tumors targeting specific, cancer-driving mutations currently being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 open-label, dose-escalation trial at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.

Details of the presentation are as follows:

Title: Neoantigen Targeting TCR Engineered Cellular Therapy for RAS-mutant Tumors
Session Title: Cellular Therapy
Presentation Date and Time: Friday, June 30, 11:27 a.m. HST
Presenter: Dr. Collinson-Pautz

This summit brings together esteemed translational and clinical researchers, as well as community oncologists, to address the challenges and advancements in the dynamic field of lung cancer and the evolution of therapeutic approaches. For more information, visit https://www.hawaiilung23.davaonc.com.

About the TCR-T Library Phase 1/2 Trial
The TCR-T Library Phase 1/2 trial is an open-label, dose-escalation trial being conducted at MD Anderson. The trial is actively enrolling patients with NSCLC, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, ovarian and bile duct cancers that have a matching human leukocyte antigen (HLA) whose tumors contain at least one of the targeted driver mutations in KRAS, TP53 and EGFR. Additional information about the trial is available at www.clinicaltrials.gov using the identifier NCT05194735.

About Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc.
Alaunos Therapeutics is a leader in the science of T-cell receptor (TCR) cell therapy working to revolutionize solid cancer treatment and outcomes. The clinical-stage company’s TCR T-cell therapy (TCR-T) is one of the most advanced TCR programs targeting driver mutations in solid tumors with an ongoing Phase 1/2 trial of its TCR-T product candidates across six solid cancers. Alaunos is powered by two proprietary platforms: its elegantly efficient non-viral Sleeping Beauty cell engineering platform; and its hunTR® discovery platform, which is expanding its industry-leading library of TCRs against high-frequency driver mutations. Alaunos is a part of an ongoing collaboration with the National Cancer Institute (NCI), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), working to advance the science of TCR therapy. For more information, visit www.alaunos.com.

Media Contact:
Heather Anderson
6 Degrees PR
[email protected]

Investor Contact:
Alex Lobo
Stern Investor Relations
[email protected]

