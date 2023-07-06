DefenseTech product line to target multibillion dollar MRO opportunity in the defense industry

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2023 / Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE), a leading global industrial developer of CleanTech laser systems for laser cleaning and other material applications, today introduced its DefenseTech line of products to tackle the MRO needs of the United States military.

Wayne Tupoula, chief executive officer of Laser Photonics, commented, "Government contractors continue to adopt industrial laser machinery to comply with increasingly strict demands, resulting in the technology becoming increasingly prominent in the aerospace maintenance, repair and overhaul market, which is projected to grow to $197.2 billion by 2031. We look forward to providing those in this growing industry with world-class solutions to the unique challenges they face while serving our country."

The DefenseTech product line features laser cleaning and laser marking technology specially designed to meet the needs of the defense industry. The product line introduces the Missile Laser Rust Inhibitor LPC-MLRI-200 and LPC-MLRI-2000, which serve as a laser cleaning solution to the corrosion issues that many missile systems and U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command (AMCOM) systems face by providing a Department of Defense (DoD) compliant method of corrosion prevention and removal.

The new product line will also feature the MarkStar LPC-MS, which was already available prior to this launch. The LPC-MS provides a laser marking and engraving solution, which is a form of marking that has been positioned as an essential part of military processes due to the DoD's implemented MIL-STD-130 standard, which requires that Direct Parts Marking (DPM), Unique Identifiers (UID) and deep engraving be utilized, all of which can be done by the reliable and efficient MarkStar LPC-MS.

DoD standards and multiple programs enacted by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) have positioned laser technology as an essential component of current and future operations in the defense industry. The adoption of laser technology worldwide continues to increase as technology advances and compliance identification requirements become more important for purposes like traceability, production flow control, inventory management, service tracking, product quality validation and long-term reliability.

Missile Laser Rust Inhibitor LPC-MLRI

The MLRI is a handheld laser cleaning machine and surface preparation system designed to remove rust, paint, and other elements from a variety of surface types. Laser Photonics DefenseTech cleaning equipment provides a safe and effective solution for all branches of the military to maintain and operate vehicles, aircraft, ships, equipment and more. Laser cleaning is faster, safer, and more efficient than traditional cleaning methods.

MarkStar Handheld Laser Marker LPC-MS

The MarkStar Handheld Laser Marker by Laser Photonics is the industry's first handheld laser marking & laser engraving system designed for true portability around the shop and in the field. The MarkStar Pro is ideal for permanently marking large surfaces, with special attention to highly reflective metals. Direct part marking has never been easier. This industrial laser engraver was designed to be maintenance-free and to continuously deliver flawless markings on virtually any surface under any condition.

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics is a vertically-integrated manufacturer and R&D Center of Excellence for industrial laser technologies and systems. LPC seeks to disrupt the $46 billion, centuries old, sand and abrasives blasting markets, focusing on surface cleaning, rust removal, corrosion control, de-painting and other laser-based industrial applications. LPC's new generation of leading-edge laser blasting technologies and equipment also addresses the numerous health, safety, environmental, and regulatory issues associated with the old methods. As a result, LPC has quickly gained a reputation as an industry leader for industrial laser systems with a brand that stands for quality, technology and product innovation. Currently, world-renowned and Fortune 1000 manufacturers in the aerospace, automotive, defense, energy, industrial, maritime, space exploration and shipbuilding industries are using LPC's "unique-to-industry" systems. For more information, visit www.laserphotonics.com.

