MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2023 / Luminar Media Group, (OTC PINK:LRGR) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Royale de Monte Carlo® "The World's Most Prestigious Vodka®" is pleased to announce it has signed an MOU for a distribution agreement with Liquoristerie Madras ("Madras") to provide Royale De Monte Carlo! Ultra-Premium Vodka to its list of more than 50 retailers in Guadeloupe, Martinique, St. Barthélemy (St. Barts, St. Barth), St. Martin, Les Saintes and Marie-Galante, Starting in Q3/Q4 2023 with 750ml and will expand to add the 1LTR in the following quarters.

The First shipping will be arriving in the port of Guadeloupe Port Caraïbes - Port de Pointe-à-Pitre in the upcoming weeks and will be available through Liquoristerie Madras! Royale de Monte Carlo will join other notable brands distributed by Liquoristerie Madras including Madras Rhum!

Liquoristerie Madras Is located in 16, 69002 Boulevard de la Pointe Jarry, Baie-Mahault, Guadeloupe is the island most notable Distellery and Liquor distributor serving the French Islands for over three decades.

Last year, the Caribbean insular region of France registered nearly 1.2 million. St. Barts is known for luxurious homes owned by some of the wealthiest people in the world. It's the ideal place to serve and market "The World's Most Prestigious Vodka" Stated Robert Rico CEO of Royale de Monte Carlo.

About Royale de Monte Carlo®/ Luminar Media Group, Inc.

Royale de Monte Carlo headquartered in Miami, Florida, is an ultra-premium, icy cool, and deliciously smooth vodka sure to give long lasting euphoric pleasure to any palate it graces. Created and produced by fifth generation master distillers located in the heart of the world- famous Cognac region of France, Royale de Monte Carlo was voted as the "World's Most Prestigious Vodka"TM. https://royaledemontecarlo.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements about our business, or financial condition and prospects, that reflect our assumptions and beliefs based on information currently available. The Company can give no assurance that the expectations indicated by such forward-looking statements will be realized. There may be other risks and circumstances that we are unable to predict. When used in this news release, words such as "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "estimates" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although there may be certain forward-looking statements not accompanied by such expressions. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward- looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including risks discussed in the company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website (www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or to persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors other than as required under the securities laws. The Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Investors should refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

