SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2023 / Peraso Inc., (NASDAQ:PRSO) (Peraso or the Company) and Tachyon Networks (Tachyon) together have announced production readiness of the TNA-30X product family from Tachyon, new Point-to-Point (PtP) and Point-to-Multipoint (PtMP) solutions utilizing Peraso's mmWave technology for 60GHz unlicensed Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) networks.

Peraso's 60GHz solutions focus on accelerating time to market and reducing the cost of designing a module that must be manufactured in high volume, while providing unmatched quality and reliability. The Company's antenna modules offer low latency, high reliability, multi-gigabit throughput and can be configured to support Peraso's unique capabilities that enable PtP and PtMP FWA applications.

"As demand within the FWA market continues to grow, companies are increasingly looking for technologies that offer market quality and reliability at lower-cost," said Ron Glibbery, Peraso's CEO. "We are excited to announce the availability of the Tachyon solutions utilizing our antenna modules. These solutions represent a significant milestone for Tachyon and help solidify Peraso's pivotal role in the FWA market."

The Perspectus series antenna modules found in Tachyon's TNA-30x product family utilize Peraso's high power X720 chipset and are supported by the Perspectus Infrastructure software and firmware packages. Supporting applications ranging from consumer electronics to carrier-class FWA, Peraso's antenna module options provide low-cost, fast time to market solutions.

"We evaluated all of the available 60GHz mmWave products, and we found Peraso's technology to be superior and the most cost effective. We are thrilled to announce the launch of our TNA-30X product family of PtP and PtMP solutions incorporating Peraso's Perspectus antenna modules," said Lindsey Barlow, CEO and Co-Founder of Tachyon Networks. "Our solution supports all 6 of the IEEE 802.11ay defined channels (57-71 GHz), providing customers with great range performance and high throughput. With industry-leading features like 2.5Gbps ethernet ports, beamforming capabilities to simplify installation, and 32 clients per sector, the TNA-30x family gets the job done where other solutions fall short."

Key features include:

57 - 71 GHz

6 full bandwidth and 13 ½ bandwidth channel capability

High-power 16 RF chains

16 to 128 element antenna arrays

Total user data capacity > 2Gbps

Multi-user support up to 32 STA

Peraso Directional Beam Scan and Connect (DBSC) and STA Focus for establishing long-range Fixed Wireless links 1Km+ connection distances

Automatic system tuning to optimize channel utilization

-40°C to 85°C operation

5VDC power input

Scanned for FCC compliance

Up to 3 Gbps of data throughput

Auto aligning antenna for easy deployment Simple intuitive management



About Peraso Inc.

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) is a pioneer in high-performance 60 GHz unlicensed and 5G mmWave wireless technology, offering chipsets, antenna modules, software, and IP. Peraso supports a variety of applications, including fixed wireless access, immersive video, and factory automation. In addition, Peraso's solutions for data and telecom networks focus on Accelerating Data Intelligence and Multi-Access Edge Computing, providing end-to-end solutions from the edge to the centralized core and into the cloud. For additional information, please visit www.perasoinc.com.

About Tachyon Networks

Tachyon Networks designs and manufactures affordable, high-performance solutions for the fixed wireless access market including multi-gigabit outdoor 60GHz wireless devices, multi-gigabit switches, and related products. Tachyon Networks' products enable ISPs, MSPs and other operators to rapidly deploy multi-gigabit connectivity for various applications include Fixed Wireless Access (FWA), video surveillance connectivity, and other reliable, high bandwidth needs. For additional information, please visit tachyon-networks.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the "safe harbor" created by those sections. All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements." These statements may be identified by words such as "estimates," "anticipates," "projects," "plans," "strategy," "goal," or "planned," "seeks," "may," "might", "will," "expects," "intends," "believes," "should," and similar expressions, or the negative versions thereof, and which also may be identified by their context. All statements that address availability, operating performance, cost benefits, and advantages of the products of Peraso and anticipated use of mmWave by service providers, that are not otherwise historical facts, are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results and trends may differ materially from historical results or those projected in any such forward-looking statements depending on a variety of factors. These factors include but are not limited to, anticipated use of mmWave by service providers, the availability and performance of Peraso's products, the successful integration of Peraso's products and technology with third-party semiconductor and antenna solutions, reliance on manufacturing partners to assist successfully with the fabrication of our ICs and antenna modules, availability of quantities of ICs supplied by our manufacturing partners at a competitive cost, level of intellectual property protection provided by our patents, vigor and growth of markets served by our customers and our operations, and other risks. Peraso undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason, except as required by law, even as new information becomes available or other events occur in the future.

Media Contact

Tyler Weiland

Shelton Group

+1-972-571-7834

[email protected]

Peraso Contact

Mark Lunsford

CRO

[email protected]

Tachyon Networks Company Contact

Lindsey Barlow

[email protected]

