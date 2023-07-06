Theratechnologies to Announce Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provide Business Update

MONTREAL, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theratechnologies Inc. (“Theratechnologies” or the “Company”) (TSX: TH) ( THTX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies, today announced it will report financial results and provide a business update for its second quarter ended May 31, 2023, on Wednesday, July 12 at 8:30 a.m. EDT.

The call will be hosted by Mr. Paul Lévesque, President and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Lévesque will joined be other members of the management team, including Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Philippe Dubuc, Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Christian Marsolais and Global Commercial Officer, Mr. John Leasure, who will be available to answer questions from participants following prepared remarks.

Participants are encouraged to join the call at least ten minutes in advance to secure access.

Conference call dial-in and replay information is below:

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION
Conference Call DateJuly 12, 2023
Conference Call Time8:30 a.m. EDT
Webcast linkhttps://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ot7rcxmr
Dial in1-888-317-6003 (toll free) or 1-412-317-6061 (international)
Access Code0616524

An archived webcast will also be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website under ‘Past Events’.

About Theratechnologies
Theratechnologies (TSX: TH) ( THTX) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies addressing unmet medical needs. Further information about Theratechnologies is available on the Company's website at www.theratech.com, on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

Contacts:

Investor inquiries:
Philippe Dubuc
Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
[email protected]
1-438-315-6608

