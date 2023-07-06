Thursday, June 29, 2023 – Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) has announced that Tim Hwang, Chairman, CEO, and Co-founder of FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: NOTE) ("FiscalNote") - a leading AI-driven enterprise SaaS technology provider of global policy and market intelligence - has been named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2023 Mid-Atlantic Award winner.

The Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards program is one of the preeminent competitive awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. Hwang was selected by an independent judging panel made up of previous award winners, leading CEOs, investors and other regional business leaders. The candidates were evaluated based on their demonstration of building long-term value through entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth, and impact, among other core contributions and attributes.

As an award winner, Hwang is now eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2023 National Awards. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the World Entrepreneur Of The Year® Award in June 2024.

“It is both humbling and an incredible honor to receive this prestigious recognition as an Entrepreneur of the Year from one of the world’s most prominent and respected companies,” said Hwang. “For nearly four decades, this coveted business award has recognized entrepreneurs who challenge the limits of what’s possible and who work to create a more equitable and sustainable world that benefits everyone. For me, I know this award would not be possible without the determination, resilience, and partnership of FiscalNote’s other Co-founders – Gerald Yao and Jonathan Chen - as well as the work being done every day by my amazing colleagues around the world at FiscalNote, and of course the thousands of customers we serve. I want to warmly thank Ernst & Young, and also congratulate all of the other EY award winners, and salute them for being on this inspiring journey of entrepreneurship together as we constantly strive to break barriers, reach new heights, and innovate for success.”

For nearly four decades, EY US has honored entrepreneurs whose ambition, courage and ingenuity have driven their companies’ success, transformed their industries and made a positive impact on their communities. Entrepreneur Of The Year Award winners become lifetime members of a global, multi-industry community of entrepreneurs, with exclusive, ongoing access to the experience, insight and wisdom of program alumni and other ecosystem members in over 60 countries — all supported by vast EY resources. Since 1986, the Entrepreneur Of The Year program has recognized more than 11,000 US executives.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Entrepreneur Of The Year® is the world’s most prestigious business awards program for unstoppable entrepreneurs. These visionary leaders deliver innovation, growth and prosperity that transform our world. The program engages entrepreneurs with insights and experiences that foster growth. It connects them with their peers to strengthen entrepreneurship around the world. Entrepreneur Of The Year is the first and only truly global awards program of its kind. It celebrates entrepreneurs through regional and national awards programs in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries. National Overall Award winners go on to compete for the World Entrepreneur Of The Year® title. Visit ey.com/us/eoy.

About FiscalNote

FiscalNote (NYSE: NOTE) is a leading technology provider of global policy and market intelligence. By uniquely combining AI technology, actionable data, and expert and peer insights, FiscalNote empowers customers to manage policy, address regulatory developments, and mitigate global risk. Since 2013, FiscalNote has pioneered technology that delivers mission-critical insights and the tools to turn them into action. Home to CQ, FrontierView, Oxford Analytica, VoterVoice, and many other industry-leading brands, FiscalNote serves approximately 5,000 customers worldwide with global offices in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. To learn more about FiscalNote and its family of brands, visit FiscalNote.com and follow @FiscalNote.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230629883242/en/